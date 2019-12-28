Boise State sack machine Curtis Weaver declares for the draft

As expected, Boise State is losing Curtis Weaver early to the next level.
“After discussing my future with my family, I am going to chase my next dream,” Weaver wrote on Twitter. “And that [dream] is playing in the National Football League.” The linebacker/defensive end is foregoing his final season of eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
“I came here as a fat boy and I’m leaving as a young man,” Weaver added. “You all played a part in shaping me over the course of my career. …
“I am forever grateful and honored to be a Bronco.”
— Curtis (@curtisweaver99) December 28, 2019
In 39 career games, Weaver was credited with 34 sacks, the current active leader at the FBS level. He’s had at least nine sacks in each of the last three seasons, the only player at this level of football that can make that claim.
After 18½ tackles for loss and 13½ sacks this season, Weaver was named as the 2019 Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named a first-team Walter Camp All-American.
Weaver is the second prominent Bronco to declare early. Christmas Eve, it was confirmed that starting left tackle Ezra Cleveland is off to the NFL.