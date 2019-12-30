College Football Bowl Game
College Football Bowl Preview: Your Dec. 30 Viewer’s Guide

By John TaylorDec 30, 2019, 8:48 AM EST
Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 30 bowl menu, one that features three Power Five vs. Power Five matchups.

WHO: Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)
WHAT: The 10th SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
WHERE: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: Please, allow me to get this out of the way, right away, so that we can all move on: This game will determine which Western is the Best Western, correct? … I sincerely apologize for that.  Simply couldn’t help myself. … The Hilltoppers are looking for their first bowl win since 2016, the Broncos since 2015. Overall, WMU is 1-7 in bowl games… In its first season under Tyson Helton, WKU has jumped from three wins in 2018 to eight thus far in 2019.  Three of those wins came in the last three games of the regular season, including a 26-point shellacking of Arkansas on the road. … WMU’s last three losses have come by a combined 17 points. … WKU averages 25.6 points per game on offense (90th in the country), while WMU gives up 26.2 ppg (57th).  The Broncos are 25th in scoring offense scoring at 34.2 ppg, while the Hilltoppers are 23rd in scoring defense at 20.1 ppg. … One player to watch that you’ve probably never heard of is WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone.  The junior is tied for fourth nationally in tackles for loss with 21 and 11th in sacks with 11½. … First Responder Bowl fun fact: Last year’s game was the first with SERVPRO as the title sponsor and was ruled a no-contest between Boise State and Boston College due to severe weather that hit in the first quarter. … Six of the previous eight editions of a game that has also gone by the names of TicketCity Bowl and Heart of Dallas Bowl have been decided by 13 or more points.  One of the other two went into overtime (Army over North Texas in 2016).
THE LINE: Western Michigan, +3½
THE PREDICTION: Western Kentucky 27, Western Michigan 24

__________

WHO: Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5)
WHAT: The 22nd Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
WHEN: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE LINE: Louisville, +4
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Cal (7-5) vs. Illinois (6-6)
WHAT: The 18th Redbox Bowl
WHERE: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
WHEN: 4 p.m. ET on FOX
THE LINE: Illinois, +6½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4)
WHAT: The 85th Capital One Orange Bowl
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE LINE: Virginia, +14½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

CFT Previews: Capital One Orange Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 30, 2019, 8:14 AM EST
WHO: Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4)
WHAT: The 86th Capital One Orange Bowl
WHEN: December 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL
THE SKINNY: The last time Florida won the Orange Bowl, Steve Spurrier was the head coach and the Gators were in the thick of the national title conversation all season long (2001). Florida may be getting closer to entering the national title conversation, and a victory in the Orange Bowl could see some momentum continue to build for the Gators in 2020.

Dan Mullen’s pass-heavy focus on offense has seen Kyle Trask come in and keep things moving with a talented group of receivers to throw to in every part of the field. Virginia’s defense was just eaten alive by Clemson in the ACC Championship Game and should be expected to cough up some big plays through the air once again against the Gators. The biggest target for Florida will be tight end Kyle Pitts. Arguably the best tight end in the nation despite what the Mackey Award had to say about it, Pitts is Florida’s leading receiver with 51 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns.

Virginia is merely in the game due to the ACC’s bowl agreement with the Orange Bowl guaranteeing a spot in the game for an ACC member. With Clemson off to the playoff, and now the national championship game, Virginia was the next best option to represent the conference in Miami. Don’t expect Bronco Mendenhall to be issuing any apologies for his team’s presence, though. Despite being over a two-touchdown underdog, this is a massive step in the right direction for a Virginia program that is continuing to improve over time with Mendenhall at the helm.

Virginia’s dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins will have a lot on his shoulders as the Gators will look to contain the impact Perkins has on the game. Florida is known to swarm quarterbacks (46.0 team sacks entering the Orange Bowl) but if Perkins can escape pressure and extend plays, Virginia will be able to move the football. How often will that happen will be the key. Over the course of a 60-minute game, it may be a little too much to ask of Perkins to give Virginia a shot to win in the end.

THE PICK: Florida 30, Virginia 16

CFT Previews: Redbox Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 30, 2019, 7:41 AM EST
WHO: Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5)
WHAT: The 18th RedBox Bowl
WHEN: Monday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox
WHERE: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
THE SKINNY: Last year’s RedBox Bowl between Michigan State and Oregon was an exercise in offensive futility combined with a bit of defensive dominance. The 7-6 final score perfectly summed up the game without knowing what went on between the lines and would have been among the more lackluster postseason efforts in 2018 had it not been overshadowed by the Cheez-It Bowl.

Well, as luck would have it, the Cal team that played in the latter bowl is now ticketed to play in this season’s edition of the former. Hopefully for everybody watching, let’s just pray there will be some actual, productive offense involved this time around. When it comes to the Bears’ own offense, the good news is that QB Chase Garbers should be healthy and starting. The team’s overall numbers were much better with him in the lineup and he’s plenty capable of providing a threat with his arm and his legs.

One issue though? Both defenses involved in this game have been pretty stout. Cal has one of the better secondaries in the country and that should still ring true even with the loss of Ashtyn Davis for this gameJustin Wilcox has been one of the best in the country at drawing up a scheme and has an on-field general leading the charge in tackling machine Evan Weaver. The team should also be plenty motivated to secure a bowl victory for the first time since 2015.

Speaking of long postseason droughts, the Illini enter without a bowl win dating back to 2011 and haven’t even played in one since 2014. Lovie Smith’s beard has garnered plenty of attention the last few years, but it’s overshadowed a nice turnaround in 2019 that included an improbable upset of Wisconsin early in conference play. Thanks to QB Brandon Peters and company, the offense has made strides in Champaign and this is a much more balanced group than years past.

While this one won’t be anything close to a barnburner given the two evenly-matched teams involved, this year’s RedBox Bowl should at least provide plenty of intrigue for this Big Ten/Pac-12 battle and worth watching as the year winds down. The Bears were slightly better overall this season and, playing in front of a home crowd on the other side of the Bay Area, should be able to sneak out a win in a bowl that has nowhere to go but up compared to its previous iteration.

The Pick: Cal 24, Illinois 20

CFT Previews: Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 30, 2019, 7:07 AM EST
WHO: Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5)
WHAT: The 22nd Music City Bowl
WHEN: Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
BUY TICKETS: Click here

THE SKINNY: Just one game separates the records of the Bulldogs and Cardinals, but both teams enter this tussle along the Cumberland River on very different trajectories.

Sitting at .500 on the year isn’t exactly what Joe Moorhead had in mind for Year 2 in Starkville, but that’s where things stand after the team survived rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl to reach bowl eligibility thanks to one of the more bizarre endings of a game in recent memory. A soft schedule certainly helped the team reach six wins, but they were otherwise uncompetitive against anybody with a pulse this year. That was largely thanks to an offense that failed to find much of a rhythm. Running back Kylin Hill (1,347 yards) has been a bright spot and will be playing in his final game before departing for the NFL, but so much of State’s success (or lack thereof) has come down to what consistency they’ve gotten out of the quarterback position.

Penn State transfer Tommy Stevens was supposed to be the answer under center in 2019, but has been hot and cold this season, replaced several times in the starting lineup by freshman Garrett Shrader. The latter was supposed to make another start in the bowl game but was involved in an altercation at practice and picked up an injury. That certainly summed up the kind of year it’s been for the team, which has been taking one step forward and two back seemingly every other week.

On the opposite sideline, Louisville comes in on a high just to reach the postseason in the debut campaign of new coach Scott Satterfield. The former Appalachian State program builder has turned around things in a hurry from the 2-10 crater that Bobby Petrino left behind and earned ACC Coach of the Year honors in the process.

While the Cardinals defense has been suspect for stretches, their offense has certainly flashed plenty of potential. QB Micale Cunningham and RB Javian Hawkins have formed quite the tandem in the backfield this year. Add in receiver Chatarius Atwell to the mix and the trio is certainly one to watch as the game should not lack for big, explosive plays.

The Music City Bowl has produced some exciting classics in recent years and as evenly matched as these two teams are, that could be the case once again. As with many of these mid-tier postseason games, which team enters motivated to play in it could be an overarching factor and one would tend to lean toward the ACC squad if that’s the case.

THE PICK: Louisville 33, Mississippi State 27

Arizona State hires 24-year-old ex-USC Trojan as DBs coach

Arizona State USC
By John TaylorDec 29, 2019, 10:50 PM EST
Proving yet again the old axiom of the older I get the younger everybody else becomes, Arizona State has reached into the not-too-long-ago USC roster for an assistant.

Sunday, ASU announced that Chris Hawkins has been hired by Herm Edwards.  Hawkins will serve as the Sun Devils’ defensive backs coach.

Hawkins is very familiar with the Pac-12 as he played his college football at USC.  From 2014-17.

The 24-year-old Hawkins spent the 2018 season working in commercial real estate.  He spent the 2019 season as a graduate assistant working at his alma mater working with the Trojans’ secondary.

It’s believed that Hawkins will be the youngest full-time assistant at a Power Five school.

“I am very excited to announce the appointment of Chris Hawkins as defensive backs coach at ASU. Chris impressed myself, Tony White, Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis as a young, up-and-coming coach who has a very bright future in our profession,” the head coach said in a statement. “Chris played the position at an elite level at USC and the young players in our secondary will benefit from his knowledge and experience. Chris will be instrumental in recruiting Southern California for us as well.”

Hawkins’ hiring continues a month full of changes to Edwards’ staff as the head coach will head into the offseason with new coordinators on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.