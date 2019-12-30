College Football Bowl Preview: Your Dec. 30 Viewer’s Guide

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 30 bowl menu, one that features three Power Five vs. Power Five matchups.

WHO: Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)

WHAT: The 10th SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

WHERE: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: Please, allow me to get this out of the way, right away, so that we can all move on: This game will determine which Western is the Best Western, correct? … I sincerely apologize for that. Simply couldn’t help myself. … The Hilltoppers are looking for their first bowl win since 2016, the Broncos since 2015. Overall, WMU is 1-7 in bowl games… In its first season under Tyson Helton, WKU has jumped from three wins in 2018 to eight thus far in 2019. Three of those wins came in the last three games of the regular season, including a 26-point shellacking of Arkansas on the road. … WMU’s last three losses have come by a combined 17 points. … WKU averages 25.6 points per game on offense (90th in the country), while WMU gives up 26.2 ppg (57th). The Broncos are 25th in scoring offense scoring at 34.2 ppg, while the Hilltoppers are 23rd in scoring defense at 20.1 ppg. … One player to watch that you’ve probably never heard of is WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone. The junior is tied for fourth nationally in tackles for loss with 21 and 11th in sacks with 11½. … First Responder Bowl fun fact: Last year’s game was the first with SERVPRO as the title sponsor and was ruled a no-contest between Boise State and Boston College due to severe weather that hit in the first quarter. … Six of the previous eight editions of a game that has also gone by the names of TicketCity Bowl and Heart of Dallas Bowl have been decided by 13 or more points. One of the other two went into overtime (Army over North Texas in 2016).

THE LINE: Western Michigan, +3½

THE PREDICTION: Western Kentucky 27, Western Michigan 24

__________

WHO: Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5)

WHAT: The 22nd Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

WHEN: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE LINE: Louisville, +4

__________

WHO: Cal (7-5) vs. Illinois (6-6)

WHAT: The 18th Redbox Bowl

WHERE: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

WHEN: 4 p.m. ET on FOX

THE LINE: Illinois, +6½

__________

WHO: Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4)

WHAT: The 85th Capital One Orange Bowl

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE LINE: Virginia, +14½

