Hey, look, it’s a College Football All-Decade Football Team, so let the whining commence in earnest as there’s little doubt that we hate (insert name of your favorite player from your favorite team here).

While it might be hard for some to believe, we have come to the end of yet another decade. As such, we — Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer, Kevin McGuire and myself — decided to cobble together a list of players who have been the best of the best in college football over the past 10 years. And, yes, we’ve done so fully aware of the verbal slings and written arrows that are sure to follow.

(Writer’s note: Speaking of the esteemed panel and verbal slings/written arrows, their personal Twitter accounts can be found HERE, HERE and HERE. Fire away at will.)

This was truly an impossible task — with a small handful of exceptions. Justin Blackmon as one of the wide receivers? Zero doubt. Luke Kuechly manning one of the linebacker spots? No-brainer. Aaron Donald in the middle of the defensive line? Obviously.

Outside of those three, plus a couple of more? Good luck.

Let’s also be clear: This team is based on what the players did at the collegiate level. What they did or didn’t do in the NFL has no — zero, none, zip, zilch, nada — bearing whatsoever in this endeavor.

One final note before we get on to the festivities: Players needed to have spent more than half of their collegiate careers in this decade to be included. Thus, players such as Alabama’s Mark Barron, Oklahoma’s Ryan Broyles, Alabama’s Julio Jones, Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh and Texas’ Early Thomas were ineligible.

With that all out of the way, let’s get it on. Or something.

OFFENSE

QB: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

A three-time Heisman finalist, the former two-time walk-on finally claimed the trophy in 2017. Twice Mayfield helped lead the Sooners into the College Football Playoffs as well as breaking the FBS pass-efficiency rating each of his last two seasons in Norman. This was arguably the hardest selection as I wouldn’t argue one bit if someone were to put the special mention in this spot.

(Special Mention: Deshaun Watson, Clemson)

(Honorable mention: Lamar Jackson, Louisville; Robert Griffin III, Baylor)

RB: Derrick Henry, Alabama; Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

The only reason this position was “easier” to select than quarterback is the fact that there are two players instead of one. Taylor is a two-time Doak Walker Award winner who this season, in breaking Herschel Walker‘s record, became the only player in FBS history with more than 6,000 yards rushing his first three seasons. As part of the Crimson Tide’s 2015 title team, Henry won the Heisman Trophy after rushing for more than 2,200 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was the only running back to win the Heisman this decade.

(Special mention: Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State; Christian McCaffrey, Stanford)

(Honorable mention: Any other Wisconsin running back; Ka’Deem Carey, Arizona)

WR: Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State*; Amari Cooper, Alabama*

As noted earlier, Blackmon was one of the no-brainers. In 2010 and 2011, Blackmon caught 233 passes for 3,304 yards and 38 touchdowns. He’s one of just two receivers to win back-to-back Biletnikoff Awards, the other being Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree. Cooper put up two 1,000-yard seasons during his three years in Tuscaloosa, winning the Biletnikoff following the 2014 season. He was a unanimous All-American that year as well.

(Special mention: Corey Davis, Western Michigan)

(Honorable mention: Justin Hardy, East Carolina; Marquie Lee, USC; James Washington, Oklahoma State)

TE: Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

Andrews totaled 22 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Sooners, coinciding with Baker Mayfield‘s time in Norman. He was named the winner of the Mackey Award after catching 62 passes for 958 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017.

(Honorable mention: Jake Butts, Michigan; Evan Ingram, Ole Miss; Nick O’Leary, Florida State)

OT: Barrett Jones, Alabama*; Brandon Scherff, Iowa*

Jones was a four-year starter at Alabama. He was a Freshman All-American at guard, won the 2011 Outland Trophy at tackle and claimed the 2012 Rimington Trophy at center. Those last two seasons, he was a consensus All-American. Scherff started at both guard and tackle at Iowa, and was a consensus All-American and Outland Trophy winner for the 2014 season.

(Special mention: Luke Joeckel, Texas A&M; Cam Robinson, Alabama)

(Honorable mention: Spencer Drango, Baylor; Jake Matthews, Texas A&M; David Yankey, Stanford)

G: Quinton Nelson, Notre Dame*; David DeCastro, Stanford

Nelson was a three-year starter for the Fighting Irish. He earned unanimous All-American honors in 2017. A two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection, DeCastro was a unanimous All-American in 2011.

(Honorable mention: Chance Warmack, Alabama)

C: Pat Elflein, Ohio State

Elflein began his career as a guard, where he was twice named All-Big Ten. After moving to center, he was named as the 2016 winner of the Rimington Trophy.

(Special mention: Ryan Kelly, Alabama; Billy Price, Ohio State)

DEFENSE

DE: Joey Bosa, Ohio State*; Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

On the defensive side of the ball, this might’ve been the toughest group to select. His last two seasons in Columbus, Bosa was a unanimous All-American one year and a consensus All-American the other. In three seasons, he totaled 51 tackles for loss and 26 sacks. Garrett was a two-time All-American who had 31 sacks his last two seasons with the Aggies.

(Special mention: Derek Barnett, Tennessee; Chase Young, Ohio State)

(Honorable mention: Vic Beasley, Clemson, Jadeveon Clowney, South Carolina; Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois)

DT: Ed Oliver, Houston; Aaron Donald, Pitt*

I think people tend to forget just how dominating Donald was at the collegiate level. His last three seasons, Donald was credited with 63 tackles for loss (63!!!). A two-time unanimous All-American, Donald won Outland, Lombardi, Bednarik and Nagurski Awards in the same season. In just 32 career games, Oliver accumulated 53 tackles for loss. In 2017, he became the first sophomore to win the Outland Trophy.

(Special mention: Christian Wilkins, Clemson)

LB: Luke Kuechly, Boston College*; Jarvis Jones, Georgia; C.J. Mosley, Alabama

Kuechly, who finished his three seasons at BC with more than 530 tackles, was a two-time consensus All-American and the winner of the 2011 Butkus, Lombardi, Lott IMPACT and Nagurski Awards. Like Kuechly, Mosley was a two-time consensus All-American and a Butkus Award winner. Jones, who began his collegiate career at USC, was a two-time consensus All-American as well.

(Special mention: Khalil Mack, Buffalo)

(Honorable mention: Dont’a Hightower, Alabama; Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame; Roquan Smith, Georgia; Manti Te’o, Notre Dame)

CB: Morris Claiborne, LSU; Desmond King, Iowa*; Jalen Ramsey, Florida State*

Ramsey played multiple positions in the secondary during his time with the Seminoles, earning All-American accolades his last two seasons. King was a two-time All-American as well who started all four seasons for the Hawkeyes. His junior season, he was named winner of the Jim Thorpe Award. Claiborne won the Thorpe Award in 2011.

(Special mention: Vernon Hargreaves, Florida)

(Honorable mention: Darqueze Dennard, Michigan State; Adoree’ Jackson, USC)

S: Tyrann Mathieu, LSU*; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama*

One of the most exciting players in the sport this past decade, Mathieu was a finalist for the 2011 Heisman after a season in which, among other things, he returned two fumbles and two punts for touchdowns. The Honey Badger won the Bednarik Award that season as well. A two-time consensus All-American and winner of both the Bednarik and Thorpe Awards in 2017, Fitzpatrick was the greatest defensive back produced by a Tide program known for cranking out quality secondary personnel.

(Honorable mention: Landon Collins, Alabama; Grant Delpit, LSU)

SPECIALISTS

K: Roberto Aguayo, Florida State*

Twice a first-team All-American, Aguayo is the third-most accurate kicker in college football history on field goals and never missed an extra point. Following the 2013 regular season, he was named as the winner of the Lou Groza Award.

(Honorable mention: Zane Gonzalez, Arizona State)

P: Tom Hackett, Utah

Hackett was the second punter to win back-to-back Ray Guy Awards. As a senior, he averages exactly 48 yards per punt. For his career, he placed nearly 44 percent of his 242 punts inside the 20-yard line.

(Special mention: Ryan Allen, Louisiana Tech; Michael Dickson, Texas)

RS: Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

Penny finished his collegiate career tied for the most career kick return-touchdowns (7) and combined kick-/punt-return touchdowns (8) in FBS history. Four of those seven kick returns went for 100 yards, one shy of the FBS record.

(Special mention: Adoree’ Jackson, USC)

AP: Christian McCaffrey, Stanford*

In 2015, McCaffrey shattered Barry Sanders‘ single-season all-purpose yardage record, finishing that season with 3,864 yards (Sanders’ old record was 3,250). McCaffrey finished his time with the Cardinal with (take a deep breath) 3,922 yards rushing and 21 rushing touchdowns; 1,206 yards and 10 touchdowns on 99 receptions; a 26.4-yard average and one touchdown on 56 kick returns; an 11.2-yard average and a touchdown on 34 punt returns; two passing touchdowns; and seven tackles.

(Special mention: Saquon Barkley, Penn State; Jabrill Peppers, Michigan)

(*Denotes unanimous selection)