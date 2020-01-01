Demoted Texas OC Tim Beck takes same job at NC State

Demoted at Texas, Tim Beck has officially moved on to another job.
Amidst speculation, North Carolina State confirmed Wednesday that Beck has been hired by Dave Doeren as his new offensive coordinator. Beck will also serve as the Wolfpack’s quarterbacks coach.
“I am so excited to bring Tim Beck to NC State to run our offense,” said Doeren in a statement. “I have known Tim for over 20 years and know that he is a difference-maker who demonstrates what a leader, motivator, and connector is all about. He will take our offense and build it around the strengths of our personnel. It will be versatile, aggressive, and player-friendly.
“Tim has worked with some of the best offensive coaches in the game at both Ohio State and Texas and I look forward to seeing him run his stuff here. Since our time together at the University of Kansas I have wanted to work with him. He is also one of the best recruiters in college football.”
Beck spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Texas. He was demoted following the end of the 2019 regular season and ultimately replaced by Ohio State’s Mike Yurcich.
In addition to Texas, Beck also served as the coordinator at Ohio State (2015-16) and Nebraska (2008-10).
“I’m thrilled about joining Coach Doeren’s staff at NC State and can’t wait to start working with our players,” said Beck. “Coach Doeren and I have known each other for years and I firmly believe the future is bright for the Wolfpack. I want to thank Athletic Director Boo Corrigan and Coach Doeren for presenting me with such an incredible opportunity. My family and I couldn’t be more excited about being part of the NC State family.”
Beck will replace Des Kitchings and George McDonald, who served as co-coordinators this past season. McDonald will remain on the staff as wide receivers coach while also retaining the title of recruiting coordinator. Kitchings has been let go and his running backs coach job will be assumed by Kurt Roper.