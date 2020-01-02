Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood announces return for senior season

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

It appears Alabama and Alex Leatherwood will have another go-round together. Barring another bizarre development, of course.

On Twitter early Thursday afternoon, Leatherwood announced that he will be returning to the Crimson Tide for his senior season. The lineman made the decision after consulting with his parents and Nick Saban.

“I believe that I have more left to learn,” Leatherwood wrote. “I realize that this decision provides me with the best opportunity to become a better player, student and man. This season did not go the way we planned, but this is not the end for us.

“We have unfinished business to take care of.”

Thank you for the endless support Bama Nation! We’re coming for it all in 2020! pic.twitter.com/qMToSUPQp7 — Alex Leatherwood (@Alskee_) January 2, 2020

A two-year starter at Alabama, Alex Leatherwood was the Tide’s starting left tackle in 2019. In 2018, he was the starting right guard. After being second-team last season, he was a first-team All-SEC selection this season.

The 6-6, 310-pound lineman was also a first-team AFCA All-American in 2019. All told, Leatherwood has started 28 games during his time with the Tide.

Leatherwood’s decision came a day after the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. Alabama is still awaiting decisions from several other draft-eligible players.

The deadline for players filing their draft paperwork with the NFL is Jan. 20.