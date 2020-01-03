Five-star 2018 RB Lorenzo Lingard transfers from Miami to Florida

Lorenzo Lingard may have left Miami, but he hasn’t left the state of Florida, as it turns out.

Late last month, it was confirmed that Lingard had entered the NCAA transfer database. Friday, Lingard confirmed on Twitter that he is transferring to Florida and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Gators.

“I am truly blessed and thankful to be a Gator,” Lingard wrote. “The people who made this possible have changed my life. I am ready to do whatever it takes to become the best [G]ator as a team player and student-athlete.

“I know my Dad is excited for this. I want to maximize everything.”

It’s believed, though, the running back will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with two years of eligibility he could begin using in 2021. That season, he would be a redshirt sophomore.

A five-star member of The U’s 2018 recruiting class, Lingard was rated as the No. 2 running back in the country. He was also the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 25 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The back was the highest-rated signee in The U’s class that year.

A knee injury essentially cost Lingard the last half of his true freshman season. This year, he appeared in just two games.

During his brief time at Miami, Lingard ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. All of that production came in 2018.