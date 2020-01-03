Penn State football didn’t wait long, turning to Phil Trautwein to fill a hole on James Franklin‘s coaching staff.

New Year’s Eve, Penn State announced that Matt Limegrover had been let go after four seasons with the program. Friday, the program announced that Trautwein will replace Limegrover.

Like his predecessor, Trautwein will coach the Nittany Lions’ offensive line. Trautwein spent the past two seasons in the same position at Boston College.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil and his family to Penn State,” Franklin said in a statement. “Phil has had success at the highest level as a player, winning two National Championships at Florida and spending four seasons in the NFL. He is a rising star in our profession and has had success in developing tremendous offensive linemen during his time at Boston College with nine players earning All-ACC honors in two seasons. We are excited to bring his knowledge and experiences to Happy Valley.”

Prior to Boston College, Trautwein was the tight ends coach at FCS Davidson College for two seasons (2016-17). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at BC (2013-15). In that first BC stint, he helped with the offensive line, tight ends and fullbacks.

As Franklin noted, Trautwein played his college football at the University of Florida. He was first-team All-SEC as a left tackle in 2008, and earned second-team honors in 2006.

Both those seasons, the Gators won the national championship.

“Growing up in New Jersey, I was always a fan of Penn State. It was the best academic and athletic university in the country then, and it remains so today,” Trautwein said. “My family and I are grateful Coach Franklin has given us the opportunity to join the outstanding staff he’s assembled. I could not be more excited to continue building the best offensive line in the country, and to help bring championships to Happy Valley.”

This season, Penn State was fourth in the Big Ten and 36th nationally in rushing offense (190.6 yards per game). The 2.46 sacks per game allowed were tied for 97th in the country.