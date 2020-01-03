Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor declares for NFL draft

The pool of running backs heading off to the NFL just got a little deeper. Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor announced he is declaring for the NFL draft and leaving Wisconsin a year early to do so. Taylor shared his decision with a video message share don his Twitter account Friday evening.
Taylor leaves Wisconsin having left a mark at a program that has been known for running backs. Taylor won back-to-back Doak Walker Awards in 2018 and 2019 and rushed for 2,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, with 2,003 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns this past season. In his three years at Wisconsin, Taylor rushed for 6,274 yards and 50 touchdowns. He will now head off to the NFL as one of the top running back prospects available for any NFL team in search of a running back answer.
Taylor joins a talented running back pool heading off to the NFL that also includes early entrants J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State and D’Andre Swift of Georgia. Swift announced his NFL decision earlier in the day.
The Miami Hurricanes were shut out in their bowl game, which was a brutal reminder the Hurricanes need a lot of help in getting the offense in gear moving forward. Heda coach Manny Diaz will hand that responsibility off to his new offensive coordinator, Rhett Lashlee.
Lashlee is reportedly on his way from SMU to Miami to fill the same position as an offensive coordinator.
Miami has not officially announced any coaching staff additions as of yet, although one could be expected as soon as early next week.
Miami ranked 98th in the nation in total offense with an average of 367.2 yards per game. SMU averaged 489.8 yards per game with the 9th-ranked total offense in 2019. The Hurricanes ranked 90th in the nation with 25.4 points per game. SMU had one of the nation’s top-scoring offenses with 41.8 points per game (7th in the nation). While there is a difference in the overall level of competition both programs faced in 2019, those are still drastically different and enough reason to be encouraged about Miami’s potential future on offense with Lashlee calling the plays.
Lashlee has been all over the place the past few years in his coaching career. After a four-year run at Auburn as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach from 2013 through 2016, Lashlee spent the 2017 season at UConn and the past two seasons with SMU. This will be Lashlee’s first time coaching in the ACC.
Ohio (7-6) let a big lead slip away in the fourth quarter but the Bobcats still held on to beat Nevada (7-6) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday. Ohio defeated the Wolfpack 30-21 for its third consecutive season-ending in a bowl victory.
Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke passed for 144 yards and rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown in the win. Demontre Tuggle led all players with 97 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Bobcats. Ohio carried a 30-9 lead into the fourth quarter, which is when Nevada put some pressure on the scoreboard. A lost fumble and a turnover on downs inside the Ohio 10-yard line ultimately prevented Nevada’s comeback attempt from crossing the finish line. Nevada quarterback Carson Strong passed for 402 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort.
Ohio head coach Frank Solich now owns five bowl wins with Ohio (5-6 overall). Solich also coached Ohio to a winning record for the fifth consecutive season, and the 11th consecutive non-losing season (Ohio was 6-6 in 2014).
The win by Ohio gives the MAC a chance to have a winning bowl record this year. The MAC is now 3-3 in bowl games played this season with one more to go. Miami Ohio will look to end the bowl season in a winning note for the MAC in the Lendingtree Bowl against Louisiana on Monday, Jan. 6. The MAC went 2-1 against the Mountain West Conference this bowl season. Despite Nevada’s loss, the Mountian West already clinched a winning bowl season. Nevada was the last bowl team to represent the Mountain West this bowl season; the Mountain West was 4-3 in bowl games this season.
Ohio will open the 2020 season at home against NC Central on Sept. 5. Nevada will get an earlier start to their 2020 season with a home game against UC Davis on Aug. 29.
Mississippi State decided to bring the Joe Moorhead era to a close after just two seasons, which sent Moorhead into coaching exile at a tough time in the coaching carousel. Later in the day, Moorhead took some time to address Mississippi State fans as he gathered his thoughts and said good-bye to the Bulldog fanbase.
Noting it was a “pretty emotional day,” Moorhead thanks the university for the opportunity to be the head coach. Moorhead went on to thank the alumni, students, and fans for the support he received over the past two seasons. The now-former Bulldogs head coach then addressed his players and wished them well moving forward.
After he charges his phone, Moorhead will likely be receiving plenty of phone calls as the search for his next job gets started (it probably already has). As things stand now, the head coaching carousel is complete for this cycle, barring any possible changes upcoming. Moorhead would make a terrific offensive coordinator if he wants to scale back at least for one season.
It looks as though President Donald Trump is about to attend his third college football game this season.
According to The Advocate, the president is expected to be attending the national championship game between LSU and Clemson on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Superdome in New Orleans. Although that has not been officially confirmed by The White House at this time, it is known that the president likes to attend college football game son the taxpayer’s dollar.
Trump attended two games already this season. The first was LSU’s road win at Alabama in a battle of the top two teams in the AP Top 25 in November. Trump later attended the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia, his third time attending the storied rivalry game since being elected president in 2016. Trump has also attended a World Series game and a UFC event in the past few months.
Trump attended the College Football Playoff national championship game two seasons ago when Alabama came from behind to defeat Georgia in overtime in Atlanta. Trump left the game before seeing Tua Tagovailoa became an Alabama legend.