Alabama RT Jedrick Wills, Jr., going pro

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alabama is getting one of its bookend tackles back, as left tackle Alex Leatherwood announced this week he will return for the 2020 campaign.

The Crimson Tide will not go 2-for-2.

Right tackle Jedrick Wills, Jr., announced Saturday he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Willis made the announcement on his Twitter account.

“As a kid from Lexington, KY- It has been a dream of mine since the first time I strapped up my pads to play in the National Football League,” he said. “After prayers and discussion with my family I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Wills appeared in 11 games as a true freshman before entering the starting roster as a sophomore. He started 28 consecutive games for the Crimson Tide.

A First Team All-SEC performer, Wills was a consensus Second Team All-American this fall.

He is widely expected to be a first round selection in this spring’s draft.

With Leatherwood and linebacker Dylan Moses already returning, Alabama is still awaiting word from (deep breath) running back Najee Harris, receivers Henry Ruggs III and Devonta Smith, safety Xavier McKinney and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.