Alabama RT Jedrick Wills, Jr., going pro

By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2020, 2:01 PM EST
Alabama is getting one of its bookend tackles back, as left tackle Alex Leatherwood announced this week he will return for the 2020 campaign.

The Crimson Tide will not go 2-for-2.

Right tackle Jedrick Wills, Jr., announced Saturday he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Willis made the announcement on his Twitter account.

“As a kid from Lexington, KY- It has been a dream of mine since the first time I strapped up my pads to play in the National Football League,” he said. “After prayers and discussion with my family I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Wills appeared in 11 games as a true freshman before entering the starting roster as a sophomore. He started 28 consecutive games for the Crimson Tide.

A First Team All-SEC performer, Wills was a consensus Second Team All-American this fall.

He is widely expected to be a first round selection in this spring’s draft.

With Leatherwood and linebacker Dylan Moses already returning, Alabama is still awaiting word from (deep breath) running back Najee Harris, receivers Henry Ruggs III and Devonta Smith, safety Xavier McKinney and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Ohio State CB Shaun Wade returning for junior season

By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2020, 1:48 PM EST
The infamous targeting hit on Trevor Lawrence will not be the final play of Shaun Wade‘s college career. The Ohio State cornerback announced Saturday he will return to Columbus for his junior season.

Wade made the announcement in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., during a livestream with Letterman Row.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, Wade collected 26 tackles, two sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

With the graduation of Damon Arnette and the early departure of Jeff Okudah, Wade will have the opportunity to move outside and matchup with opponents’ top receivers.

The former 5-star recruit was a Third Team All-Big Ten honoree this fall. He owns 57 career tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Southern Miss leading Tulane halfway through Armed Forces Bowl

By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2020, 1:03 PM EST
At the half in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Southern Miss holds a 13-6 lead over Tulane.

The Eagles rolled down the field on their first two drives of the game. Accepting the ball to open the game, USM knifed 61 yards in eight plays, the last 44 coming on a touchdown toss to Quez Watkins from Jack Abraham.

After its defense forced a three-and-out, Southern Miss then moved 78 yards in 11 snaps, as Abraham’s 3-yard keeper and Andrew Stein‘s successful PAT gave the Eagles a 13-0 lead at the 5:23 mark of the first quarter.

Over the half’s remaining 20 minutes, though, it was a different game.

USM posted three three-and-outs, one five-and-out, and a turnover on downs in which the Eagles took the ball at their own 39 but were unable to gain a first down, handing the ball back to Tulane at its own 48 when Abraham was stuffed on 4th-and-1.

Tulane, though, mounted just two Merek Glover field goals, both from 31 yards, and posted its own four-and-out after taking over near midfield with three minutes left in the half.

The Green Wave gained 75 yards and achieved five first downs in the half.

Rutgers hires ex-Princeton OC Sean Gleeson away from OK State

By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2020, 12:29 PM EST
Sean Gleeson has been hired as Rutgers’ new offensive coordinator, the program announced Saturday.

“Sean is one of the brightest young offensive minds in college football and we are happy to welcome him and his family to Rutgers,” Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano said. “He has worked his way up the ranks with a history of developing quarterbacks and highly productive offensive schemes. Sean has shown an ability to devise game plans each week that are adaptable and capitalize on what would bring success against a given opponent. This is an exciting hire for our program and having another New Jersey guy come home to represent his state is special.”

Gleeson arrives at Rutgers from Oklahoma State by way of Princeton, where he spent five seasons on staff, the last two as offensive coordinator. The Glen Ridge, N.J., native helped Princeton book an undefeated 2018 season in which the Tigers led FCS with an Ivy League-record 47 points per game while ranking in the top 10 nationally in rushing and passing efficiency.

Gleeson spent the 2019 campaign at Oklahoma State.

“Growing up in New Jersey, I had an opportunity to watch and admire the job coach Schiano did during his time here,” said Gleeson. “He was able to build a program that made the entire state proud and I’m excited to have the chance to help him do that again.”

Georgia OL one of three defendants in federal hazing lawsuit

By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2020, 11:13 AM EST
Georgia offensive lineman Clay Webb is one of three defendants in a federal bullying lawsuit.

Webb, along with an unnamed Oxford (Ala.) High School student and the school’s baseball coach, Wesley Brook, is accused by an underage plaintiff heretofore referred to as John Doe of encouraging Doe to drink from a Powerade bottle containing Webb’s semen.

“While we cannot comment on this individual student matter, we review allegations of misconduct by our student-athletes and hold accountable those that do not meet our expectations,” the University of Georgia Athletic Association told AL.com, who broke the story.

Webb was a 5-star member of Georgia’s 2019 signing class out of Oxford, Ala.

According to the suit, the plaintiff and the unnamed defendant were among a number of boys showering in the school’s field house during normal school hours on the morning of Oct. 8, 2018. At some point, the plaintiff noticed a Powerade bottle resting on top of a locker and inquired about its ownership. “Yeah, that’s mine from last week,” the unnamed defendant allegedly said. “Don’t worry about it, you can have it.”

Unbeknownst to the plaintiff, the bottle contained Webb’s seminal fluid, which the plaintiff then consumed.

Doe says he then attempted to force himself to vomit and called his father to pick him up.

Oxford students then allegedly taunted and embarrassed Doe in the remaining days, weeks, and months, referring to him by homophobic slurs and later had a Gatorade bottle thrown into his yard. The complaint says Doe has suffered “extreme and ongoing emotional, mental and physical anguish,” and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Webb enrolled at Georgia in January of 2019 and appeared in the Bulldogs’ wins over Murray State and Georgia Tech.