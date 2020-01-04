For the Florida Gators football program, Saturday brought an infusion of transfer talent. Unofficially.
As the cool transfers are wont to do, Noah Keeter utilized Twitter to announce that he will be moving on to the University of Florida and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Gators. Keeter had entered the NCAA transfer database in early December, the first step in moving on from UCLA.
The move serves as a homecoming as Keeter played his high school football in Gainesville.
Barring something unexpected, the linebacker will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. Then, beginning in 2021, he would have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
It should be noted that the Florida Gators football program has not confirmed the transfer’s addition to the roster.
Keeter was a three-star Member of the Bruins’ 2019 recruiting class. He did not see the field as a true freshman.
Of all the draft decisions, the one made by Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins would probably qualify as one of the more head-scratching.
On Twitter, Watkins announced Saturday evening that he has decided to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. As our pals over at Rotoworld noted, Watkins is believed to be a Day 3 prospect. And that might even be generous, at least at the moment.
”As an athlete, I have spent the majority of my life training hard for this very moment,” Watkins wrote. “I love the game of football, played hard and gained the respect of my fellow teammates.”
In late January, it was reported that Watkins had been forced to withdraw from Southern Miss and enroll at a junior college in an effort to get his academic house in order. In late June, it was confirmed that Watkins was back on the USM campus and enrolled in classes.
The news regarding the wide receiver was even more positive a month later as head coach Jay Hopson confirmed that Watkins was expected to join the rest of his teammates for the start of summer camp. While that indeed happened, the pause button was hit on the feel-good storyline as Watkins was suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season.
After returning from suspension, the 6-2, 190-pound Watkins caught 64 passes for 1,178 yards and six touchdowns. He was tops on the team in both yards and touchdowns.
As a redshirt sophomore the season before, Watkins led the Golden Eagles in receptions (72), receiving yards (889) and receiving touchdowns (nine). Watkins’ nine scores accounted for nearly half of the team’s 19 touchdowns through the air that season.
Florida State football has officially added a current FBS player to its roster.
Late last month, Devontay Taylor announced on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Florida State football program. Saturday, FSU confirmed the offensive lineman’s addition to the Seminoles.
Taylor had announced his transfer from Florida International in December.
As a graduate transfer, Taylor will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
”We are excited about the addition of Devontay Taylor into the Seminole family,” new head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “Devontay is a recent college graduate and will provide us a talented playmaker to the offensive line position group. He has played in 32 games throughout his collegiate career after originally signing as a 240-pound defensive lineman. Devontay will be immediately eligible and will provide great competition on the offensive front. We are looking forward to having him as part of the program.”
Taylor has started 25 of 26 games at right tackle the past two seasons for the Panthers. All told, the 6-4, 305-pound lineman played in 32 games for the Conference USA school.
In the release noting Taylor’s addition, FSU also managed to toss a bit of shade in the general direction of one of its in-state rivals:
… started at right tackle and blocked as FIU allowed zero sacks and averaged 4.7 yards per rush in 30-24 win vs. Miami …
Not surprisingly, Jerry Jeudy is taking his leave of Alabama and beginning his NFL journey.
On Twitter late Saturday afternoon, Jerry Jeudy confirmed that he is departing Alabama and making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. The standout wide receiver is leaving a year of collegiate eligibility on the table.
”The journey at the University of Alabama has been an amazing experience,” Jeudy wrote. “Being able to play the sport I love alongside some of the greatest people in the game has been a blessing for me.
”I will forever represent the Crimson Tide.”
The winner of the 2018 Biletnikoff Award, Jeudy will finish his collegiate career with 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns on 159 receptions. This season, his stat line went 77-1163-10.
In his last game, Alabama’s Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, Jeudy caught six passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown covered 85 yards.
Jeudy is the second Tide player to declare early today. Earlier, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. confirmed that he will be leaving ‘Bama for the April draft.
Previously, linebacker Dylan Moses (HERE) (PROBABLY) and left tackle Alex Leatherwood (HERE) had announced they would be coming back to Tuscaloosa for their senior seasons.
Matt Rhule has already turned down one NFL team, but not a couple of others. Reportedly.
Late last month, the Baylor head coach wisely said “thanks, but no thanks” to the chance to interview with the Cleveland Browns. This week, however, will be different. Monday, Rhule will interview with the Carolina Panthers. The next day, he’s expected to talk to the New York Giants.
NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport confirmed both of the developments earlier Saturday.
Matt Rhule has been a popular name on the last couple spinnings of the NFL coaching carousel. As such, the head coach held a meeting with his Baylor football players recently to openly discuss the dynamic.
“He said, if he has an opportunity to talk with an NFL team, it would be kinda dumb not to,” sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard stated.
Previously, Rhule had interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts job in January of last year before pulling his name from consideration. These will be his first two interviews this cycle.
In three seasons at Baylor, Rhule has taken a team reeling from scandal to an 11-win squad that will play in the Sugar Bowl New Year’s Day. After going 1-11 in his first season, Rhule pushed the Bears to 7-6 in 2018 before this year’s team went 11-2 and earned a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
The only experience for Matt Rhule at the NFL level? As the Giants’ assistant offensive line coach in 2012.