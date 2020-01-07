At least for now, it appears Vanderbilt and Devin Cochran will be going their separate ways.

Monday, 247Sports.com reported that Vanderbilt lineman Devin Cochran has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. No specific reason for the offensive lineman’s impending departure was given.

As we have previously stated, Cochran could always remain with the Vanderbilt football program by pulling his name from the portal. In the meantime, other schools can contact him without receiving permission from his current school.

Vandy could also pull Cochran’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.

Cochran would be a graduate transfer if he ultimately opts to leave. The 2020 season would serve as his final season of eligibility.

After missing the first three games of 2019 because of injury, Cochran started the final nine games at left tackle. All told, the Georgia native started 32 games during his time with the Commodores.

A three-star 2016 signee, Cochran was rated as the No. 57 players at any position in the state of Georgia. Only one offensive lineman in Vandy’s class that year was rated higher than Cochran.

The Commodores are coming off their sixth straight sub-.500 season under Derek Mason. The three losses were the program’s most since Mason’s first season in 2014. In mid-November, Vandy confirmed that Mason would be returning for his seventh season.