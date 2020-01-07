Vanderbilt Devin Cochran
Starting Vanderbilt LT Devin Cochran enters portal

By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 7:17 AM EST
At least for now, it appears Vanderbilt and Devin Cochran will be going their separate ways.

Monday, 247Sports.com reported that Vanderbilt lineman Devin Cochran has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.  No specific reason for the offensive lineman’s impending departure was given.

As we have previously stated, Cochran could always remain with the Vanderbilt football program by pulling his name from the portal.  In the meantime, other schools can contact him without receiving permission from his current school.

Vandy could also pull Cochran’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.

Cochran would be a graduate transfer if he ultimately opts to leave.  The 2020 season would serve as his final season of eligibility.

After missing the first three games of 2019 because of injury, Cochran started the final nine games at left tackle.  All told, the Georgia native started 32 games during his time with the Commodores.

A three-star 2016 signee, Cochran was rated as the No. 57 players at any position in the state of Georgia.  Only one offensive lineman in Vandy’s class that year was rated higher than Cochran.

The Commodores are coming off their sixth straight sub-.500 season under Derek Mason.  The three losses were the program’s most since Mason’s first season in 2014.  In mid-November, Vandy confirmed that Mason would be returning for his seventh season.

Gene Chizik reportedly interviewed for Mississippi State job, removed himself as candidate

Gene Chizik
By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 8:38 AM EST
Gene Chizik back in the SEC West?  It was certainly a possibility at one point.  Reportedly.

Friday, Mississippi State followed up on rumors by confirming that Joe Moorhead was out as head coach.  The name of Gene Chizik almost immediately came up as a potential replacement.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Chizik did indeed draw the interest of MSU.  In fact, he interviewed for the opening Saturday.  A day later, though, Feldman reports, Chizik removed his name from consideration.

No reason for the withdrawal was given.

Chizik was the head coach at Auburn from 2009-2012, leading the Tigers to the 2010 national championship.  Two years later, he was fired by the university following a 3-9 season.

Prior to taking over at Auburn, he was the head coach at Iowa State for two seasons.  During that time, he posted a 5-19 record.  Overall, he’s 38-38 as a head coach.

After his Auburn dismissal, and following two seasons on the sidelines, Chizik was the defensive coordinator at North Carolina for two years.  In February of 2017, Chizik announced that, “[a]fter a lot of prayer and discussions with my wife and children, I have made the difficult decision to step away from coaching to be with my family.”

Since stepping down at USC, Chizik has served as a college football analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network.

With Chizik apparently no longer a consideration, a handful of candidates remain a part of the search in Starkville:

  • Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun
  • UAB head coach Bill Clark
  • Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham
  • Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz
  • New England Patriots special teams coordinator/ex-MSU football player Joe Judge
  • Army head coach Jeff Monken
  • Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian

Louisiana’s Billy Napier, prominently mentioned early on, stated over the weekend that he’s not a candidate.

Greg Schiano adds another assistant to Rutgers staff

Greg Schiano Rutgers
By John TaylorJan 7, 2020, 5:55 AM EST
A month back on the job, and Greg Schiano continues to build his second first Rutgers coaching staff.

Monday, RU announced that Andrew Aurich has been hired as the Scarlet Knights’ offensive line coach.  The move serves as a Piscataway reunion as Aurich was with Schiano at RU in both 2009 and 2010.  He was a football staffer each of those seasons — player development the first season, a defensive assistant the second.

Then, in 2012, he followed Schiano to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  In that lone season, he was a defensive assistant.

“Andrew and I have worked together both on the college and professional level,” said Schiano in a statement. “I admire his passion and dedication to coaching and developing players. He also spent several seasons with coach Gleeson and that relationship will be important in creating alignment on the offense. Andrew comes in with a unique perspective having coached several positions on offense, including as a play-caller. We are excited to have him and his family rejoin the Rutgers staff.”

The past seven seasons for Aurich was spent as an assistant at Princeton.  From 2016-19, he was the Ivy League school’s line coach.  He also served as tight ends coach (2013-15) and special teams coordinator (2014-15) for the Tigers.  He was also the running backs coach at the school in 2011.

With Aurich’s hiring, Schiano now has six of his 10 full-time positions filled. The others are:

  • Sean Gleeson — offensive coordinator (HERE)
  • Nunzio Campanile — offensive assistant
  • Tiquan Underwood — wide receivers (HERE)
  • Jim Panagos — defensive line (HERE)
  • Fran Brown — co-defensive coordinator/secondary (HERE)

UCF announces new titles for three Knights assistants

UCF Knights football
By John TaylorJan 6, 2020, 11:22 PM EST
For a trio of UCF Knights football assistants, it was a day of adjustments for a trio of coaches.

Monday, the Knights announced that Anthony Tucker and Alex Golesh will serve as co-offensive coordinators.  Tucker has been the Knights’ running back coach and passing-game coordinator the past two seasons.  He’ll continue on as running backs coach.

Golesh is a new addition to Josh Heupel‘s coaching staff.  The past four seasons, he was the tight ends coach at Iowa State.  He also served as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

“Anthony has done a great job of shaping what we do offensively,” says the UCF Knights football head coach in a statement. “He has been excellent in terms of leading his guys and developing them on and off the field. He has invested a lot in our program, and I’m extremely excited to have him take a greater leadership role with what we are doing.

“Alex is a tremendous teacher and motivator. He has done a great job of developing his guys wherever he has been. He has a fantastic track record as an elite recruiter. You look at what he has been able to do on the offensive side of the ball, developing the tight ends and the numbers they’ve put up–and so we’re excited about all the things he brings to what we do offensively and schematically.”

Additionally, Joey Halzle has been promoted to quarterbacks coach.  Halzle just completed his first season an offensive quality control assistant with the UCF Knights football program.

The former Oklahoma quarterback previously spent the 2016 season as an offensive analyst and assistant quarterback coach at Missouri after a year in that same role at Utah State in 2015. He was an offensive graduate assistant coach at Oklahoma from 2012-14 after helping the Sooners from 2009-11 as an offensive quality control assistant coach. In all those roles he worked under Heupel.

“I’ve either coached Joey or coached with him 10 of the last 12 years. He has a great understanding of what it means to play the quarterback position. He’s a fantastic teacher and understands the preparation you have to put in. He knows what it feels like to be inside the pocket when you play the position, and I think that will be critically valuable for him inside our meeting room in dealing with Dillon Gabriel and Darriel Mack. I’m looking forward to him developing those two guys, helping them understand what defenses are doing and getting them to go play their best football.”

The school noted in its release that “[t]he hiring of Golesh and the promotion of Halzle to a full-time assistant role fill the slots of former UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, now in that same role at Ole Miss, and former Knight tight end coach Jon Cooper, now an assistant coach at Arkansas.”

North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome announces return

North Carolina Dazz Newsome
By John TaylorJan 6, 2020, 11:01 PM EST
For North Carolina, Dazz Newsome made sure it was a good day on the personnel front.

On his personal Twitter account Monday afternoon, Newsome announced that he will be returning for his senior season. “Let’s rock em one more time,” the wide receiver’s short missive read.

Newsome will be entering his final season of eligibility.  He also has a redshirt that he hasn’t used.

This past season, Newsome led the Tar Heels in receptions with 72.  His 1,018 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns were second on the team.

In the Military Bowl beating of Temple, Newsome caught eight passes for 71 yards and two very acrobatic, athletic touchdowns.

His production has increased each of his three seasons in Chapel Hill.  He caught 18 passes for 227 yards as a true freshman in 2017. The following season, it was 44 catches for 506 yards and two touchdowns.

With Newsome’s announcement, it’s expected that all four of the Tar Heels’ top receivers in 2019 will be returning for the 2020 season.