Of all of the recent departures from the UCLA football program, this one might leave the biggest mark.

Back in mid-October, it was reported that a whopping 63 players had left Chip Kelly’s team since November of 2017 for various reasons. As a result, we wrote at the time, not only was the team down a number of scholarship players, but the bulk of those remaining were young and inexperienced — with some 53% of the roster was made up of freshmen alone.

Earlier this week, we noted that a 10th player had left the UCLA football team since that mid-October report. Thursday, though, brings word that an 11th player, Christaphany Murray, has entered the NCAA transfer database.

The move was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

A four-star 2018 signee, Murray was rated as the No. 9 guard in the country and the No. 29 player regardless of position in the state of California.

Murray started all 24 games his first two seasons with the Bruins. He started the first three games at center as a true freshman, but moved to right guard. The rest of his 21 starts came at that position.

According to his official bio, Murray “[b]ecame the first Bruin true freshman to start a season-opener at center since at least 1982 [date when records are complete].”