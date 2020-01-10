Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In one fell swoop, Marcus Arroyo‘s first UNLV football coaching staff is nearly complete.

Thursday, the Rebels announced the names of seven assistants who have been hired by Arroyo to serve as part of the UNLV football staff. Curiously, neither the offensive nor defensive coordinator positions were among the hires.

The most prominent name of those added is Danny Langsdorf, who will serve as quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator for the Rebels.

This past season, Langsdorf was the quarterbacks coach at Fresno State. He’s also been an offensive coordinator at a pair of Power Five schools, Oregon State (2005-13) and Nebraska (2015-17). In between the Fresno State and Nebraska stints, he was an offensive analyst at Oregon.

Langsdorf has also spent time in the NFL, with the New Orleans Saints from 2002-04 and the New York Giants in 2014.

Aside from Langsdorf, the other six assistants added by Arroyo are: