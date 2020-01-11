Getty Images

Joe Brady reportedly agrees on 3-year deal if he remains at LSU

By Zach BarnettJan 11, 2020, 5:51 PM EST
1 Comment

Joe Brady has signed a 3-year contract to remain at LSU, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

The contract details are “in flux” but Dellenger said the deal would more than double his current $410,000 salary. (Dellenger wrote on Twitter the contract would be worth around $3 million.)

That Brady would sign a contract with a healthy raise to remain at LSU is the opposite of surprising. His one year to date in Baton Rouge has been nothing short of transformational, winning him the Broyles Award, quarterback Joe Burrow the Heisman Trophy, wideout J’Marr Chase the Biletnikoff, and helping LSU reach Monday night’s national title game. The question is would Brady remain in Baton Rouge amid NFL interest remains an open question, and this contract would keep that question alive. From SI:

The deal protects LSU from losing Brady to college assistant jobs, but provides him flexibility for a jump to a college head coaching position or the NFL, where many believe his future lies.

LSU has never feared losing Brady to another college offensive coordinator job, but the program remains apprehensive he would fend away NFL interest. Matt Rhule is reportedly targeting Brady to join him in Carolina. There will surely be others.

So, to recap: there was never a question that Brady would leave for LSU for another college coordinator job, and never a question LSU would reward that loyalty and 2019’s astronomical performance with a new, pricy contract. But if Brady would turn down NFL opportunities to remain at LSU has always been an open question, and the new contract does nothing to answer that query.

Syracuse bringing in two new coordinators

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 11, 2020, 4:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

At the beginning of 2019, it seemed Syracuse was on the cusp of joining, well, no one as a legitimate threat to Clemson’s orange and purple supremacy in the ACC. After all, the Orange had finished No. 15 in the AP poll in 2018, beat Clemson in 2017 and nearly did the same in ’18.

The 2019 season has now come and gone and Syracuse was revealed to be just another mediocre ACC team. The Orange halved their win total, from 10 to five, and as a result Dino Babers will have two new coordinators going into 2020.

Zach Arnett, who is not me with a typo, has been announced as the Orange’s new defensive coordinator. He arrives via San Diego State; ironically, Rocky Long interviewed for the same job before announcing his retirement earlier this week. New head Aztec Brady Hoke is reportedly cleaning house despite the program’s nine winning seasons in nine tries under Long and its four 10-win campaigns in the last five years, and so Arnett is out and up.

“Zach is a very talented coach,” Babers said. “He learned under a great defensive mind in Rocky Long at San Diego State and excelled when he got the opportunity to run the defense there. His qualities, both as a person and as a professional, are an excellent fit for our program.”

That opening was known, as Brian Ward was fired in November. The other was not.

According to the Lake Charles (La.) American Press and FootballScoop (which in this case is me), Babers is reuniting with Sterlin Gilbert as his offensive coordinator. The pair worked together previously at Eastern Illinois and Bowling Green from 2012-14, and it was a profitable time for both. Babers went 20-13 as head coach, success that eventually landed him the Syracuse job, while Gilbert went on to coordinate offenses for Tulsa, Texas and South Florida.

He is currently the head coach at McNeese, an FCS school in Louisiana.

Gilbert’s hiring is news to the public, and it also may be news to his staff. He’ll coach quarterbacks on top of running the offense, which means one or both of Mike Lynch (offensive coordinator/running backs) and Kirk Martin (quarterbacks) is about to be moved, demoted or fired.

They’re Gr8! North Dakota State outlasts James Madison for eighth FCS crown in nine years

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 11, 2020, 3:14 PM EST
1 Comment

Vegas listed James Madison as a 1-point favorite entering Saturday’s FCS National Championship, and after the first drive of the game it seemed the boys in the desert knew something the rest of us didn’t. The Dukes accepted the ball to open the game and promptly rolled 86 yards in 17 plays, converting three third downs and consuming half the first quarter clock to take a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard toss from Ben DiNucci to Riley Stapleton.

And then the rest of the game happened.

North Dakota State rolled over the final 52 minutes of the game, outscoring JMU 28-13 from that point forward to book its eighth national championship in nine years, 28-20.

After the opening score, the Bison responded with an 8-play, 70-yard touchdown march of their own, then took the lead on a reverse where North Dakota State showed a Philly Special but Phoenix Sproles faked the handoff and kept the ball on a reverse, racing 38 yards untouched for a score.

The key play in the game came at the 8:23 mark of the second quarter. Trailing 14-10 without a stop to that point, an inadvertent face mask penalty by JMU defensive end Ron’Dell Carter turned a 3rd-and-20 inside NDSU’s own 10-yard line into a 1st-and-10 at the 25. Given new life, the Bison marched to the Dukes’ 20 when they appeared to settle for a field goal, but instead holder James Hendricks kept the ball and scampered 20 yards for a touchdown, putting the Bison up 21-10 with 3:47 left in the first half.

Bison quarterback Trey Lance was simply too athletic for the Dukes’ defense. Though he was just 6-of-10 for 72 yards through the air, Lance carried 30 times for 166 yards and a touchdown, a 44-yard dash that seemingly put the game on ice, giving NDSU a 28-13 lead with 14:50 left in the game. As a team, North Dakota State rushed for 281 yards and four touchdowns on 45 carries.

James Madison (14-2) finally found the end zone again at the 6:55 mark of the fourth quarter — more than three quarters after their last touchdown — on another 5-yard toss from DiNucci to Stapleton, a play that was made possible when DiNucci put his head down (literally) and picked up six yards on a do-or-die 4th-and-6 from the NDSU 11 two plays earlier.

North Dakota State killed 4:04 of the remaining seven minutes with its constantly churning ground game, but could not kill it all. After a penalty set NDSU up with a 3rd-and-9 at the JMU 44, Lance gained seven yards on a quarterback draw, and then head coach Matt Entz called Lance’s number again on 4th-and-2, but he was stuffed at the Dukes’ 36 with 2:51 to go, giving James Madison the ball and ample time to force overtime.

The Dukes survived a sack, converted a 4th-and-3 and moved into the Bison red zone on a brilliant 22-yard catch by Stapleton. A pair of NDSU penalties gave JMU a 1st-and-goal at the 3 with eight seconds left, but DiNucci’s pass was intercepted by Hendricks to seal North Dakota State’s third consecutive national championship and its 37th straight win.

The win pushed NDSU to an astounding 128-8 since the beginning of the 2011 season, and an even more astounding 34-1 in playoff games. The one loss came to this same James Madison program, in the Fargodome in the 2016 FCS semifinals en route to a JMU national title. North Dakota State has now avenged that loss twice; the Bison defeated JMU 17-13 in the title game the following year, then doubled up on Saturday.

North Dakota State is the first Division I team since Yale in 1894 to record a 16-0 season. And here’s the best news of all for Bison Nation and the opposite for the remainder of FCS: Lance is a freshman.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ‘100 percent’ for Monday night

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 11, 2020, 2:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

Hard as it was to believe, LSU’s offense was not firing on all cylinders in the Tigers’ 63-28 Peach Bowl demolition of Oklahoma.

Yes, LSU scored nine touchdowns, achieved 32 first downs and racked up 692 yards on 9.35 a snap. But it could’ve been even better (if you can stomach that thought) had their starting running back been healthy.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire played in the game — two carries, 14 yards — but was severely limited from a hamstring injury suffered in post-SEC Championship, pre-Peach Bowl December practices. Freshman Chris Curry assumed starter duty, carrying 16 times for 90 yards.

But the two-and-a-half week break has served Edwards-Helaire’s bum hammy well, and both the player and coach Ed Orgeron said during the CFP media day on Saturday that he’s good to go for Monday night.

The junior from Baton Rouge has enjoyed a career year, toting 199 carries for 1,304 yards (doubling his 2018 output) for 16 touchdowns. He uses his slight frame (LSU lists him at 5-foot-8) to his advantage, victimizing numerous defenders with a blink-and-you’ll-miss-him spin move to avoid trouble in the hole.

Edwards-Helaire is also a threat in the passing game, hauling in 50 grabs for 399 yards and one touchdown.

Against a defense as ferocious as Clemson’s, LSU will need to give Joe Burrow every option it can, and it appears his arsenal will be at full strength.

Ex-Wake QB Jamie Newman announces transfer to Georgia

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 11, 2020, 12:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Georgia’s quarterback depth appeared to be in serious peril… for about five minutes.

When Jake Fromm went pro on Wednesday, it left Georgia with 5-foot-11, 190-pound rising junior Stetson Bennett and a pair of freshman. So perilous was it that it appeared Florida, with Kyle Trask returning, would enter 2020 as the SEC East favorite despite the Bulldogs’ talent advantage at other 21 positions.

And then those fears melted away. Because Kirby Smart.

Rumors quickly swirled that Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman was Athens-bound, and Newman confirmed it himself on Saturday.

“I would like to thank the Lord for guiding me through this journey,” Newman said in a statement posted to Twitter with Georgia branding. “After careful evaluation, and guidance from my family, I have decided to enroll at the University of Georgia as a graduate transfer.”

Newman is a season-changing addition for the Bulldogs. He broke out in 2019, connecting on 61 percent of his 361 passes for 2,868 yards (7.9 per) with 26 touchdowns against 11 interception while adding 574 yards and six scores on the ground.

Newman mastered the zone read, which is not a play James Coley‘s offense utilized with Fromm at the helm, so it will be interesting to see if Georgia incorporates that into the offense this fall.

Even with the exit of Fromm, D’Andre Swift and most of the offensive line, Georgia will likely enter the SEC East as the 2020 favorite and now has a puncher’s chance in its Sept. 19 visit to Tuscaloosa thanks to Newman’s arrival.