Just a couple of days after signaling his intent to transfer from the Notre Dame football program, it appears Phil Jurkovec has found himself a new college home.
Jan. 8, it was reported that the Notre Dame football player had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. It’s now being reported that Jurkovec has decided to transfer to Boston College and continue his collegiate playing career with the Eagles.
Jurkovec’s apparent commitment came after visiting the BC campus.
While there’s been no official acknowledgment of Jurkovec’s addition to the roster, the quarterback retweeted a post made by first-year BC head coach Jeff Hafley.
A four-star member of Notre Dame’s 2018 recruiting class, Jurkovec was rated as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the country and their No. 2 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania.
After appearing in two games as a true freshman, Jurkovec played in six this past season as a redshirt freshman. As Ian Book’s backup in 2019, he completed 12 of his 15 pass attempts for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 130 yards on 22 carries.
Barring an unexpected waiver, Jurkovec will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with two seasons of eligibility he can use in 2021 and 2022.
In 2022, Boston College will travel to… South Bend to face Notre Dame.