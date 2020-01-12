Texas Tech QB Jett Duffey no longer transferring to Tulane

While most of the college football world is descending upon New Orleans for the national championship game on Monday, there will be at least one person who won’t be heading toward the Big Easy despite previous plans to do so.
In a tweet on Saturday, Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey announced he was no longer going to transfer to Tulane as he previously said but will instead re-open his recruitment by remaining in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
I have decided to keep my recruitment open and continue looking for my new home. I would like to wish the Tulane football program the best of luck during their upcoming season, and to thank them for believing in me.
— Jett Duffey (@jett_duffey) January 11, 2020
A former three-star recruit who wound up starting 11 games for the Red Raiders, Duffey had tweeted that he was joining the Green Wave just a few days prior. Nola.com reported, citing a source, that the signal-caller was denied academic admission at Tulane as the reasoning behind the sudden change of heart.
It’s not yet known what schools Duffey will start to look of now but chances seem high they fit a similar profile of being a Group of Five school with an opening under center not too far from the state of Texas. The redshirt junior is considered a graduate transfer so he should be immediately eligible in 2020 at whatever program he winds up at.
Duffey started the last eight games of the 2019 season at Tech and appeared in 10 total contests, throwing for 2,840 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. With him out of the picture, Willie Fritz could wind up finding another QB on the market or just stick with what’s on the upcoming roster in the form of a few inexperienced freshman or Southern Miss transfer Keon Howard, who was the primary backup to starter Justin McMillan.