College Football Preview: Clemson-LSU Tale of the Tape

Another college football preview? Yes, another college football preview, although this comes ahead of a title game that some think has the potential to be the greatest since the Texas-USC classic that determined the 2005 champion.

If this one comes even remotely close to that Vince Young-fueled thriller? Sign me up.

WHO

No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0)

WHAT

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game

WHEN

8:00 p.m. ET (8:17 p.m. ET kickoff)

WHERE

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, Louisiana

WHY

Clemson: Beat Ohio State 29-23 in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl

LSU: Beat Oklahoma 63-28 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl

HEAD COACHES

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (130-30 in 12 seasons with the Tigers; two national championships)

LSU’s Ed Orgeron (39-9 in four seasons with the Tigers, 55-36 overall)

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Clemson

Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 250-370 (67.6%), 3,431 yards, 36 touchdowns, eight interceptions, sacked 15 times

Rushing: Travis Etienne, 1,536 yards, 18 touchdowns

Receiving: Justyn Ross, 61 receptions; Tee Higgins, 1,115 yards, 13 touchdowns

Punt returns: Amari Rodgers, 9.4 yards per on 16 returns

Kick returns: Joseph Ngata, 23.2 yards per on 14 returns

Punting: Will Spiers, 42.8 yards per, 15 of 44 punts inside the 20

Kicking: B.T. Potter, 12-20 field goals, long of 51; 77-77 extra points

Tackles: James Skalski, 99

Tackles for loss: Isaiah Simmons, 14

Sacks: Simmons, seven

QB Hits: Simmons, 14

Interceptions: Tanner Muse, four

Passes breakups: K’Von Wallace, 10

LSU

Passing: Joe Burrow, 371-478 (77.6%), 5,208 yards, 55 touchdowns, six interceptions, sacked 29 times

Rushing: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 1,304 yards, 16 touchdowns

Receiving: Justin Jefferson, 102 receptions; Ja'Marr Chase, 1,559 yards; Chase and Jefferson, 18 touchdowns

Punt returns: Derek Stingley Jr., 9.73 per on 15 returns; Trey Palmer, Micah Baskerville, one touchdown each

Kick returns: Edwards-Helaire, 21.4 per on 10 returns

Punting: Zach Von Rosenberg, 42.5 yards per, 18 of 40 inside the 20

Kicking: Cade York, 21-26 field goals, long of 52; 83-87 extra points

Tackles: Jacob Phillips, 105

Tackles for loss: K’Lavon Chaisson, 13½

Sacks: Chaisson, 6½

QB Hits: Chaisson, six

Interceptions: Stingley Jr., six

Passes breakups: Stingly Jr., 15

STATISTICAL MATCHUPS

LSU’s 60th-ranked rush offense (167 ypg) vs. Clemson’s 15th-ranked run defense (112.6 ypg)

Clemson’s 11th-ranked rush offense (246.1 ypg) vs. Alabama’s 20th-ranked run defense (118 ypg)

LSU’s 2nd-ranked pass offense (397.2 ypg) vs. Clemson’s top-ranked pass defense (151.5 ypg)

Clemson’s 19th-ranked pass offense (292.2 ypg) vs. LSU’s 56th-ranked pass defense (221.9 ypg)

LSU’s top-ranked scoring offense (48.9 ppg) vs. Clemson’s top-ranked scoring defense (11.5 ppg)

Clemson’s 4th-ranked scoring offense (45.3 ppg) vs. LSU’s 29th-ranked scoring defense (21.6 ppg)

COMMON OPPONENTS

Texas A&M

Clemson won 24-10 Sept. 7 in Clemson, LSU won 50-7 Nov. 30 in Baton Rouge.

LOSSES

None for either team as this will mark the second time in the six-year history of the College Football Playoff that two undefeated teams will be playing in the national championship game. This will, though, mark back-to-back years both teams have been undefeated.

STREAKS

Clemson — Won 29 straight (last loss: 24-6 to Alabama in a 2017 College Football Playoff semifinal)

LSU — Won 15 straight (last loss: 74-72 to Texas A&M in seven overtimes in 2018 regular-season finale)

PORTFOLIO

Wins vs. bowl teams: Clemson 9, LSU 10

Wins vs. current CFP Top 25 teams: Clemson 2, LSU 5

Wins in true road games: Clemson 5, Alabama 5

Wins by 10-plus points: Clemson 12, LSU 11

Wins by 20-plus points: Clemson 11, LSU 10

Wins by 30-plus points: Clemson 11, LSU 6

Wins by 40-plus points: Clemson 6, LSU 3

THE LINE

Clemson, +6 (opened +5½)

Over/under, 69