College football title odds
College football title odds have Clemson as way-too-early 2020 favorite

By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
You say the corpse of the 2019 college football season isn’t even cold yet, and we’re already looking ahead to 2020 when it comes to title odds?  We say of course we are.  Because that’s how we roll.  Or something.

Monday night, in New Orleans appropriately enough, LSU landed its magic carpet ride of a 2019 season in seemingly the only way possible, overwhelming Clemson with waves of offensive talent to claim the College Football Playoff championship.  The video game that was Joe Burrow, wobbly early on, righted itself in the romp, with the Heisman Trophy winner setting the single-season record for touchdown passes en route to the ever-elusive ring.

The reality that will set in a day or two from now?  Burrow has played his last down in a Tigers uniform, with the senior expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.  Burrow’s counterpart on the night, Trevor Lawrence, will return to Clemson for one more season before he’s expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As such, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has installed Clemson as a way-too-early 9/4 favorite to win the 2020 national championship.  LSU, meanwhile, sits at 8/1.

A year ago at this time?  Clemson, the reigning national champions, was at 7/2, behind Alabama at 3/2.  And LSU?  They were at 50/1 on Jan. 8, 2019.

This year, between Clemson and LSU, Ohio State comes in at an initial 3/1 and Alabama, which will be replacing Tua Tagovailoa, at 6/1.  Georgia’s odds are at 8/1 as well.

Of those five teams, just two — Clemson (Lawrence) and Ohio State (Justin Fields) — will return their starting quarterback.

At 14/1, Florida is the only other team in that neighborhood.  Six others start off at 30/1 — Auburn, Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State and Texas A&M.

And as for the Group of Five? At 1,000/1, Houston has the highest odds.

Pair of Texas A&M transfers, one from Oklahoma State move on to Tulsa

Texas A&M football
By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 1:11 PM EST
Courtesy of both the Oklahoma State and Texas A&M football teams, Tulsa has seen a Power Five infusion of talent.

Monday, Tulsa announced the additions of seven newcomers to its roster. Two are former Texas A&M football players — linebacker Brian Johnson and running back Deneric Prince — while one is from Oklahoma State — tight end Grayson Boomer.

All three of those transfers will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. Johnson and Prince will have two years of eligibility remaining, Boomer three.

Prince was a three-star 2018 signee. As a true freshman, he recorded a pair of carries for 21 yards. Both of those totes came in the 2018 opener against FCS Northwestern State.

Prior to entering the NCAA transfer database in mid-September, Prince hadn’t recorded a carry this past season.

Johnson was also a three-star 208 signee. After playing in 13 games as a true freshman — primarily on special teams — he played in four in 2019.

Johnson and Prince attended the same high school in Manvel, Tex.

A four-star 2019 signee, Boomer missed all of 2019 with a torn ACL. Obviously, he took a redshirt for his first season in Stillwater.

Boomer entered the transfer database in early December of last year.

Iowa losing AJ Epenesa to the 2020 NFL Draft

Iowa Hawkeyes football
By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 11:55 AM EST
For the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, Tuesday morning brought an expected personnel loss.

In a statement, AJ Epenesa confirmed that, “after long discussion with my parents and loved ones, I have decided to follow another childhood dream and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.” The defensive end is widely viewed by most draftniks as a Top-20 talent.

“Over the last three years, I have had the amazing opportunity to play for the University of Iowa,” the Iowa Hawkeyes football player wrote. “I got to live my childhood dream and represent the black and gold. …

“My time at Iowa has been everything I have dreamt it would be.  I couldn’t be more grateful and proud to have been given the opportunity to be a part of The Swarm and play in Kinnick Stadium in front of 70,000 Hawk fans! I will never forget the many great memories that have come from Iowa!”

Epenesa will finish his collegiate career with 26½ sacks.  Nearly a dozen of those sacks came in 2019, with seven of those coming in the final four games.

Each of the past two seasons, the Illinois native was named first-team All-Big Ten.  In 2017, he was named to the conference’s All-Freshman team.

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. hands out cash to LSU players following title win

Odell Beckham LSU
By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 10:20 AM EST
At least when it comes to Odell Beckham, it pays to be an LSU football player.

Ahead of his alma mater’s College Football Playoff championship game appearance against Clemson, Odell Beckham sent members of the LSU team new Beats headphones as well as a motivational message.  That did not constitute an NCAA violation.

Following his alma mater’s resounding win over Clemson that earned the football program it’s first national championship since 2007, Odell Beckham was seen gleefully handing out wads of cash to at least two LSU football players.  Does that constitute an NCAA violation?  The Association will be the judge, we assume.

The first player in the video is Justin Jefferson, a junior wide receiver expected by some to leave LSU early for the 2020 NFL Draft.  The second on the receiving end of a proverbial “$100 handshake” is Jontre Kirklin, a junior wide receiver who is expected to return to the Tigers in 2020.

Here’s to guessing that this isn’t the last of this story, however innocuous the gesture was, that we’ll hear about in the coming hours and days.

One final note: OBJ was in rare celebratory form on the night as, in the raucous postgame locker room, he stated he is going to sell Jefferson’s game-used cleats for a sizable chunk of change.

Oklahoma finishes behind three non-playoff teams in final AP poll

Oklahoma Sooners football
By John TaylorJan 14, 2020, 9:49 AM EST
On the field for the Oklahoma Sooners football program, it was an embarrassing end to the 2019 season.  Very early Tuesday morning, one media entity piled on by dumping a truckload of salt onto their collective wounds.

Dec. 28, LSU woodshedded an overmatched Oklahoma Sooners football team, with its 63-28 romp sending the SEC Tigers to the College Football Playoff championship game.  In that title game Monday night, LSU overwhelmed the ACC Tigers from Clemson in claiming its first national championship since 2007.

Following that win, the Associated Press did the obvious and crowned LSU as the No. 1 team in the country for the 2019 season.  Clemson came in at No. 2, while the team Clemson vanquished in the semifinals, Ohio State, was No. 3.  As for Oklahoma?  The No. 4 team in the CFP finished No. 7 in the final AP poll.

Ahead of that Oklahoma playoff team is fourth-ranked Georgia, fifth-ranked Oregon and sixth-ranked Florida.  And OU was actually closer to No. 8 than they were to No. 6, as far total points are concerned.

In that vein, at Nos. 8-10 were Alabama, Penn State and Minnesota to round out the Top 10.

With six in the final Top 25, the Big Ten led all conferences.  The SEC was next with five.  The AAC placed four schools in the AP’s final rankings, which was more than the Big 12 (three), Pac-12 (two) and the ACC (one).

With two, the Mountain West matched the Pac-12 and doubled the ACC.

Below is the final Associated Press Top 25 for the 2019 season, including the “others receiving votes.”