Not surprisingly, LSU football has felt the sting of a couple of additional early-entry pinches.
Late this afternoon, the number of LSU football players leaving early for the 2020 NFL Draft was at two. Early in the evening, that number moved to five. At this point in the process, the number has moved to seven as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles confirmed on social media that they too will leave eligibility on the table and enter the NFL draft.
Edwards-Helaire was easily the Tigers’ leading rusher in the run to the 2019 national championship. The junior accounted for 1,414 of LSU’s 2,502 yards as a team. The team’s second-leading rusher was… departing Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow with 368 yards. Freshman Tyrion Davis-Price‘s 295 yards will make him LSU’s leading returning rusher in 2020.
The departure of Edwards-Helaire will also leave a hole in the passing game as the back was third on the team with 55 receptions.
During his time at LSU, Charles started 28 games at left tackle. Charles did, though, miss a handful of games this season due to what was only described as a coach’s decision.
For what it’s worth, it had been expected that Charles would return for his senior season.
One final note: LSU could lose at least two more players before the Jan. 20 deadline. So there’s that.
Just six days into his tenure as the Mississippi State football head coach, Mike Leach may have just secured his first win.
Dec. 12, Kylin Hill announced that he would be leaving the Mississippi State football team and entering his name into the 2020 NFL Draft. Jan. 9, Leach was named as MSU’s next head coach.
Wednesday evening, the running back posted the following message on his personal Twitter account:
“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to return to Mississippi State for my senior season.”
Added Hill, “I’m… excited for the opportunity to play my final season in the Coach Leach era of Mississippi State football.”
Because Hill did not hire an agent, he is well within his rights to rescind the earlier draft proclamation and return to Starkville.
Hill led the Bulldogs and the SEC this past season with 1,350 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns on 242 carries. He added 18 catches for 180 yards and another touchdown coming out of the backfield.
For his career, Hill has totaled 2,477 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, and another 394 and five through the air.
We interrupt LSU Day here (and HERE and HERE and HERE) at CFT for some Alabama Crimson Tide football scheduling news.
Earlier Wednesday, both the Alabama Crimson Tide football program and their counterparts from Georgia Tech announced that the two schools had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Crimson Tide will travel to Atlanta on Aug. 31, 2030, with the Yellow Jackets making their way to Tuscaloosa on Aug. 30 of the following season.
The two schools are actually old rivals, playing 52 times between 1902 and 1984. That 1984 game, though, was the last meeting between ‘Bama and Tech.
The Tide leads the all-time series 28-21-3.
“We are excited to announce the addition of another outstanding home-and-home series,” Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach Nick Saban, who would be 78-years-old at the time of the first meeting in the home-and-home, said in a statement. “Our administration has made it a point over the past several years to continue to improve our schedule and this is another great example. Georgia Tech and Alabama have a long history of great football games and we are looking forward to continuing that tradition.”
“We’re excited to announce the additions of Alabama and Georgia State to our future football schedules,” Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said in his statement. “In addition to being one of the nation’s top programs, Alabama is one of Georgia Tech’s oldest and most frequently played rivals, so we are very proud to renew the series for the first time in nearly half a century and allow new generations of fans to enjoy the excitement of the rivalry.”
In the latest edition of Dumb Story That Keeps Getting Dumber, LSU has now conceded that money given to Tigers players after Monday night’s title game win may have been actual money.
To recap: in the moments following Monday night’s win, former Tiger Odell Beckham, Jr., was videotaped giving LSU players the ol’ $100 handshake. (He also sent the entire team custom shoes before the Texas A&M game and Beats headsets before the title game, but one’s a big no-no and the other’s okay. Because NCAA.)
LSU initially pretended the cash was pretend, an explanation that blew up upon the tiniest bit of investigation, as John summarized earlier today:
“It was a joke,” LSU associate athletic director Robert Munson said Tuesday. “The bills were fake bills.”
A day after that claim, however, Scott Gleeson of USA Today wrote that “LSU was investigating to see if all the bills were indeed fake and planned to interview both players.” For what it’s worth, Joe Burrow answered the following when asked on a podcast if he was given cash by Beckham:
“Umm… yeah. I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah.“
Now, in a statement just released Wednesday afternoon, LSU said this:
We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.
While it appears most players given the cash were players whose eligibility either expired the second the clock hit zero or guys who are leaving early, junior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, not a draft prospect, was seen accepting cash.
Hopefully, this inanity highlights the absolute absurd status quo we have within big-time college football, where all the adults involved in Monday night’s game were getting rich but the actual players will be scapegoated if they accept so much as a $100 bill.
Just a short while ago we ran a story on LSU’s first two of 13 possible early entrants into the NFL draft, safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Patrick Queen.
Go ahead and make it five.
In what has become Draft Declaration Day in Baton Rouge, three Tigers on Wednesday put their name in the 2020 NFL Draft: center Lloyd Cushenberry, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and linebacker Jacob Phillips.
Cushenberry’s departure means LSU will replace the entire interior of its offensive line, as left guard Adrian Magee and right guard Damien Lewis were both seniors. Tackles Saahdiq Charles and Austin Deculus were both juniors this past season and could join Cushenberry in the conga line out of the LSU football facility, though both are expected to return at this time.
Like Cushenberry, the loss of Phillips means LSU loses a good player at an impact position. Easily LSU’s leading tackler with 113, Phillips and Queen’s departures means the Tigers will replace both inside linebackers heading into 2020.
Jefferson is the best known of the three, but his departure will be the easiest to swallow. The junior led LSU with 111 catches, going for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns, but NFL rules mean Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall are required to return for one more season. .
(LSU’s fourth and fifth-leading receivers, tight end Thaddeus Moss and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, are both expected to declare, though neither has announced anything as of press time.