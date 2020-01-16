Tuesday, the Colorado State football program announced its new offensive coordinator. A day later, the coordinator on the other side of the ball has been added as well.

As part of a significant staff announcement, CSU confirmed Wednesday that Chuck Heater will be Steve Addazio‘s defensive coordinator with the Rams. Heater has an extensive history with Addazio, serving as the latter’s coordinator at Temple in 2011-12.

They were both on Urban Meyer‘s Florida staff from 2005-10 as well.

“Across the country, when you talk about defensive football, Chuck Heater is a name that comes up again and again,” the Colorado State football head coach said in a statement. “Our paths have crossed at Florida and at Temple, and I am excited to bring Chuck back to Fort Collins as a part of this coaching staff. He has national-championship level experience, and I am looking forward to seeing our defense take shape under his leadership.”

The past two seasons, Heater was an assistant at Maryland. From 2013-17, he was the defensive coordinator at Marshall.

Way back in 1991-92, Heater was was the defensive coordinator at Colorado State.

In addition’s to Heater’s hiring, there were four more additions to Addazio’s first Colorado State football coaching staff: