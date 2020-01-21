Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

For the third time in less than a week, the Clemson Tigers football program has fallen victim to the transfer portal.

First up was quarterback Chase Brice entering the NCAA transfer database late last week. Next? Defensive tackle Xavier Kelly hitting the portal over the weekend. Monday, a Clemson Tigers football official confirmed that wide receiver T.J. Chase is portaling as well.

Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report the development.

According to 247Sports.com, Chase is on track to graduate in May. That would give him immediate eligibility for what will be his final college football season in 2020.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Chase was rated as the No. 43 receiver in the country. He was also the No. 33 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.

During his time at Clemson, Chase caught 25 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He set career-highs in 2018 in receptions (13), yards (101) and touchdowns (two). This past season, in Clemson’s run to another College Football Playoff championship game, Chase caught seven passes for 70 yards.

The receiver-heavy talent at Clemson shows no signs of abating anytime soon. Last month, the Tigers added a pair of four-star wide receivers to the roster.