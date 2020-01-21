Clemson Tigers football
Getty Images

Clemson sees third player grad transfer out in less than a week

By John TaylorJan 21, 2020, 7:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

For the third time in less than a week, the Clemson Tigers football program has fallen victim to the transfer portal.

First up was quarterback Chase Brice entering the NCAA transfer database late last week.  Next?  Defensive tackle Xavier Kelly hitting the portal over the weekend.  Monday, a Clemson Tigers football official confirmed that wide receiver T.J. Chase is portaling as well.

Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report the development.

According to 247Sports.com, Chase is on track to graduate in May.  That would give him immediate eligibility for what will be his final college football season in 2020.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Chase was rated as the No. 43 receiver in the country.  He was also the No. 33 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.

During his time at Clemson, Chase caught 25 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.  He set career-highs in 2018 in receptions (13), yards (101) and touchdowns (two).  This past season, in Clemson’s run to another College Football Playoff championship game, Chase caught seven passes for 70 yards.

The receiver-heavy talent at Clemson shows no signs of abating anytime soon.  Last month, the Tigers added a pair of four-star wide receivers to the roster.

LSU, two B1G schools will have most players on Super Bowl rosters

LSU Super Bowl
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 21, 2020, 12:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

The LSU Tigers football program represented the sport well in winning the 2019 national championship, and now they’re set to be well-represented when the next level crowns its Super Bowl champion as well.

Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs again overcame an early deficit to beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game. In the NFC championship game, the San Francisco 49ers pummeled the Green Bay Packers to earn a berth opposite the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. That game will be played at the home of the Miami Hurricanes, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Feb. 2.

The 49ers, seeking their first Super Bowl win since 1994, have four former LSU football players currently listed on their official online roster*. The Chiefs, in search of their first title since 1969, have one former LSU football player on their Super Bowl roster. That total of five is tied for the most for a single school in this year’s game.

The number for LSU is matched by a pair of schools from the Big Ten — Iowa and Penn State — for the most players on Super Bowl rosters this year. Three former Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes play for the 49ers, two for the Chiefs.

Two SEC schools, Florida and Vanderbilt, each have four former players as part of the game, as does Stanford. Middle Tennessee State and San Diego State are two of a gaggle of schools with three players on teams playing in the game, which is the most of any Group of Five conference member.

Conference-wise, it was the SEC leading the way (again) with 32 players, followed by the Big Ten’s 22. The ACC (17), Pac-12 (16), Big 12 (12) and Conference USA (11) were the only other FBS leagues in double digits.

As for the other conferences?

  • Mountain West, nine
  • AAC, six
  • MAC, five
  • Sun Belt, four

Football independents accounted for six players. There were a total of 21 players who played at levels of football other than the FBS.

Below are all of the individual schools that will be represented on Super Sunday:

FIVE
Iowa
LSU
Penn State

FOUR
Florida
Stanford
Vanderbilt

THREE
Arizona
Auburn
Clemson
Kansas State
Middle Tennessee State
Mississippi State
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Pittsburgh
San Diego State
South Carolina

TWO
Alabama
BYU
Central Michigan
Duke
FAU
Florida State
Georgia Southern
Michigan
Michigan State
NC State
Ole Miss
Oregon
Purdue
Southern Miss
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
USF
Utah
Virginia

ONE
Air Force
Alabama A&M
Appalachian State
Arizona State
Arkansas
Baylor
Boston College
Bowling Green State
Buffalo
Cal
Cincinnati
Colorado
Colorado State
Colorado State-Pueblo
Eastern Illinois
Eastern Michigan
Eastern Washington
Georgia
Georgia Tech
Grand Valley State
Harvard
Hawaii
Illinois
Indiana
James Madison
Louisiana Tech
Louisiana
McGill (Canada)
Minnesota
Montana State
New Hampshire
New Mexico State
North Texas
Northern Illinois
Northern Iowa
Oklahoma State
Old Dominion
Oregon State
Princeton
Samford
San Diego
San Jose State
SMU
South Carolina State
TCU
Temple
Texas Tech
UConn
Utah State
Valdosta State
Villanova
Virginia Tech
Wagner
Washington
West Alabama
Western Illinois
Western Kentucky
Wyoming

(*Includes players on injured reserve, practice squad, etc.)

No. 1 2021 QB who decommitted from Oklahoma commits to Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 21, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
1 Comment

Oklahoma’s loss will apparently turn into a big gain for the Georgia Bulldogs football program.

In June of 2019, Brock Vandagriff, the top quarterback in the Class of 2021, committed to Oklahoma.  A little over six months later, the Georgia high schooler announced on Twitter that he had decided to decommit from the Sooners.

On Twitter Tuesday morning, Vandagriff tweeted he’s “staying home,” committing to play for the Georgia Bulldogs football team.  Athens is less than 20 miles from the Prince Avenue Christian School product’s home in Bogart, Ga.

“These last couple of months have brought to my attention how hard it is going to be for me to attend college so far away from home,” Vandagriff wrote in decommitting from OU earlier this month.

Prior to this announcement, Vandagriff had visited the UGA campus each of the past two weekends.

Not only is Vandagriff the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2021, he’s also the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Georgia and the No. 8 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

Prior to committing to Oklahoma last summer, Georgia was also one of six finalists that included Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Tennessee.  In the end, though, being close to home was a big piece of Vandagriff’s recruiting puzzle.

From DawgNation.com:

Oklahoma was a great fit given his skill set. Now toss in Lincoln Riley and his reputation for building up No. 1 draft choices-slash-Heisman winners at that position. It made a lot of sense.

Except when Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled around this past year. Those family ties tugged at his heart. He couldn’t sleep and found himself praying it.

“My Dad and I, we talked and stuff,” Brock Vandagriff said. “We are kind of sacrificing the best fit for me just for some other things that are priorities now.”

TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe back with the USC football team

USC Trojans football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 21, 2020, 10:50 AM EST
Leave a comment

As we head deeper into the offseason, the USC Trojans football team has seen a prodigal son return.

In July of last year, USC released its updated media guide for the 2019 season. In it, Daniel Imatorbhebhe was listed as one of the 34 “squadmen lost” for the Trojans as they headed into the new campaign.

No specific reason for the fifth-year senior no longer being listed as part of the football program was given, although he has battled numerous injuries over the past couple of years. Monday, however, 247Sports.com reported that Imatorbhebhe has rejoined the USC Trojans football team. According to the site, Imatorbhebhe is already attending meetings with the rest of his teammates.

Whether the tight end will be permitted to play in 2020, though, technically remains up in the air. From the report:

It remains underdetermined whether Imatorbhebhe has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, but according to bylaw 12.8.1.7.1.4, he is allowed to practice in spring until a decision has been made.

Based on his injury history, Imatorbhebhe should be close to a shoo-in for that sixth season.

Imatorbhebhe was held out of spring practice two years ago for what was described as a nagging hip injury, then missed the entire 2018 season for what was called an upper leg muscle injury. The year before, a hip flexor injury caused him to miss five games.

After beginning his collegiate playing career at Florida, Imatorbhebhe, a three-star 2015 signee, decided to transfer in May of that year and ultimately landed at USC a month later. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

During his time with the Trojans, the 6-3, 240-pound tight end started nine of the 22 games in which he played, catching 25 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

West Virginia RB Martell Pettaway opts for transfer to Middle Tennessee State

West Virginia Mountaineers football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 21, 2020, 9:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

A month after opting to leave the West Virginia Mountaineers football program, Martell Pettaway has found himself a new college home.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Pettaway announced that he has decided to transfer to Middle Tennessee State. Pettaway’s decision to enter the NCAA transfer database to begin with was confirmed on Dec. 16 of last year.

As the running back left the West Virginia Mountaineers football team as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately at MTSU in 2020. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

During his time in God’s Country, Pettaway ran for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns on 217 carries. Most of that production (623 yards, six touchdowns) came in 2018. This past season, he carried the ball 27 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns; both of those scores came in the September win over Kansas.

Pettaway should have the opportunity to help the Blue Raiders immediately. This past season, sophomore quarterback Asher O’Hara was the team’s leading rusher with 1,044 yards. Senior Terelle West led all MTSU backs with 290 yards on the ground.

As a team, MTSU was fourth in Conference USA and 53rd nationally in averaging 171.9 yards rushing per game.