Oklahoma’s loss will apparently turn into a big gain for the Georgia Bulldogs football program.

In June of 2019, Brock Vandagriff, the top quarterback in the Class of 2021, committed to Oklahoma. A little over six months later, the Georgia high schooler announced on Twitter that he had decided to decommit from the Sooners.

On Twitter Tuesday morning, Vandagriff tweeted he’s “staying home,” committing to play for the Georgia Bulldogs football team. Athens is less than 20 miles from the Prince Avenue Christian School product’s home in Bogart, Ga.

“These last couple of months have brought to my attention how hard it is going to be for me to attend college so far away from home,” Vandagriff wrote in decommitting from OU earlier this month.

Prior to this announcement, Vandagriff had visited the UGA campus each of the past two weekends.

Not only is Vandagriff the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2021, he’s also the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Georgia and the No. 8 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

Prior to committing to Oklahoma last summer, Georgia was also one of six finalists that included Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Tennessee. In the end, though, being close to home was a big piece of Vandagriff’s recruiting puzzle.

From DawgNation.com: