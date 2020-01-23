In between portal posts, how about some scheduling news involving the Texas Longhorns football program?

Early Thursday afternoon, Texas Longhorns football announced three future games against schools from Group of Five conferences, one from the Mountain West and two from the Sun Belt. On Sept. 3, 2022, Texas will play host to Louisiana-Monroe. Sept. 16 the following season, Wyoming will head to Austin. Finally, on Sept. 5, 2026, Texas will face in-state foe Texas State at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas and Louisiana-Monroe have met just once previously, a 59-20 UT win in 2009.

Texas and Wyoming have squared off five times previously, the first coming in 1974 and the most recent in 2012. The Longhorns have won all five meetings by a combined score of 163-44.

As with Louisiana-Monroe, Texas and Texas State have played just once before, way back in 1930. At the time, the school noted, Texas State went by the name “Southwest Texas State Teachers College.”

In announcing these Group of Five games, Texas also took the opportunity to remind folks about its other prime non-conference Power Five matchups. From the release:

In addition to those mentioned by the school, Texas also has a future home-and-home series with Arizona State scheduled for 2032 and 2033. They had also been in discussions with Penn State on a home-and-home a couple of years ago. As of yet, nothing has come out of those talks.