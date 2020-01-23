At this point, UConn football should just start having their mail sent to the portal. Them and Virginia Tech, to be fair. And UCLA, too.

Wednesday, 247Sports.com reported that three more members of the UConn football program had entered their names into the NCAA transfer database. The most noteworthy of the new additions is Cam DeGeorge. The redshirt junior offensive lineman started all but two games for the Huskies the past three seasons.

In addition to DeGeorge, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Garrison Burnett and junior defensive back Oneil Robinson are in the portal as well.

Robinson played in 20 games during his time with the Huskies. He’s started 10 of those contests.

Burnett has caught just one pass for seven yards in his career, with that lone reception coming as a redshirt freshman in 2018.

With the additions of DeGeorge, Burnett and Robinson, the tote board according to 247Sports.com accounting of UConn football players who have entered the portal this current cycle is now up to 23. That’s “2-3.”

Among those who have entered before this current trio is Tyler Coyle. This past season, the starting safety led the Huskies in tackles (86), pass breakups (10) and forced fumbles (two).

In the third season of his second stint as the UConn football head coach, Randy Edsall went 2-10 in 2019. The Huskies have just six wins since Edsall returned in 2017; that’s the worst three-year stretch in the program’s FBS history.

In June of last year, it was confirmed that UConn football would be leaving the AAC following the 2019 season and playing as an independent in the sport.