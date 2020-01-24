The Wisconsin Badgers football program annually churns out highly-productive running backs. Friday, however, one of their current backs has taken the first step to being a former back.

On his personal Twitter account, Bradrick Shaw confirmed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA thanks to a medical hardship waiver. The back won’t be using that additional season with the Wisconsin Badgers football team, however, as Shaw further announced that he is entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Shaw, who has already earned two degrees from the university, will be immediately eligible to play for another FBS school in 2020.

“At this point in my life and my football career, it is best for me to pursue opportunities to play football elsewhere,” Shaw wrote. “I will forever be a Badgers and cherish these awesome memories for the rest of my life!”

Shaw came to the Wisconsin Badgers football team as a three-star 2015 signee. He was rated as the No. 16 player regardless of position in the state of Alabama. The back took a redshirt as a true freshman, then missed the entire 2018 season because of a knee injury.

In 2016, Shaw was third on the Badgers in rushing with 457 yards and tied for second in rushing touchdowns with five. The following season, his 365 yards and four scores were both second behind Jonathan Taylor‘s 1,977 and 13 as a true freshman.

Coming off the injury, Shaw ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in 2019. All told, Shaw carried the ball 202 times for 938 yards and 10 touchdowns during his time with the Badgers.

Shaw’s social-media announcement comes exactly three weeks after Taylor confirmed he will be leaving UW early for the 2020 NFL Draft. With the departures of Taylor and Shaw, the Badgers’ leading returning rushers in 2020 will be freshman Nakia Watson (331 yards) and junior Garrett Groshek (194). UW also has a commitment from four-star 2020 running back Jalen Berger.