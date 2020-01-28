UConn football
Exactly two dozen UConn football players have hit the transfer portal this cycle

By John TaylorJan 28, 2020, 11:55 AM EST
When it comes to the transfer tote board, there’s been another update for the UConn football program.

Last week, it was confirmed that three members of the UConn football team, redshirt junior offensive lineman Cam DeGeorge, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Garrison Burnett and junior defensive back Oneil Robinson, had entered their names in the NCAA transfer database.  That trio pushed the number UConn football players who had entered their names into the portal to 23.

Monday, that number officially reached an even two dozen.  According to 247Sports.com, running back Donevin O’Reilly has now made his way into the portal to kick the number of potential transfers up to 24.

O’Reilly originally walked on to the UConn football team just after the start of the 2017 season — he carried the ball once and returned a pair of kickoffs that year — before breaking out during spring practice the next offseason, not only earning a scholarship from the university but also claiming a majority of the reps with the No. 1 offense during summer camp. Unfortunately for the running back, however, his Cinderella story ended because of a torn ACL in his left knee.

In 2019, O’Reilley ran for 17 yards on five carries.

Among those who have entered the portal before this current quartet is Tyler Coyle. This past season, the starting safety led the Huskies in tackles (86), pass breakups (10) and forced fumbles (two).

In the third season of his second stint as the UConn football head coach, Randy Edsall went 2-10 in 2019. The Huskies have just six wins since Edsall returned in 2017; that’s the worst three-year stretch in the program’s FBS history.

In June of last year, it was confirmed that UConn football would be leaving the AAC following the 2019 season and playing as an independent in the sport.

Alabama the favorite to reel in North Carolina transfer TE Carl Tucker

Alabama Crimson Tide football
By John TaylorJan 28, 2020, 10:30 AM EST
In the coming days, it might not just be high school signees who will be bolstering the Alabama Crimson Tide football roster.

Earlier this offseason, Carl Tucker took the first step in transferring from North Carolina by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  As a graduate transfer, the tight end would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.

Over the weekend, Tucker took a visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide football facilities.  Following said visit, it was reported that the Tide is “in good shape” to land the transfer.  If nothing else, the player’s dad came away impressed.

“The visit was awesome,” Tucker’s father, Carl Tucker Sr., said according to al.com “Obviously the stature of Alabama football is so huge that we really didn’t know what to expect, but we knew it would be something that we hadn’t seen before. … But it was really good. They really wanted to figure out what questions and concerns we had for Alabama. And they did a really good of explaining why they wanted Carl, what they saw in Carl and where they felt he would be able to help Bama. …

“He could see himself playing at Alabama.”

Alabama was the second school Tucker has visited, with Florida State being the first.  Tucker took a trip to Tallahassee the weekend before last.  Missouri, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Washington have also expressed interest. At this point, it’s unclear if Tucker will take any additional visits.

Tucker was a three-star 2015 signee for the Tar Heels.  He was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.

In 38 career games, the North Carolina product caught 36 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns.  His most productive season came in 2018.  That year, Tucker totaled 265 yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches.

Tucker started 20 games during his time with the Tar Heels.  Four of those came in 2019.

FCS coordinator suspended over Adolf Hitler comments

College football Adolf Hitler
By John TaylorJan 28, 2020, 9:19 AM EST
I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn when I say, to college football coaches in this case, it’s best not to invoke the name of Adolf Hitler.  In any form or fashion.  Ever.

On Jan. 20, Morris Berger was hired as the offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State after a stint at Texas State.  In an interview published by the FCS school’s student newspaper three days after the hiring, Berger, who has a degree in history, was asked, “If you could have dinner with three historical figures, living or dead, who would they be?”

Berger’s response?

This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.

Monday, the day that the interview went national, was Holocaust Remembrance Day.

As a result of the uproar over the coach’s response in the interview, Grand Valley State announced that Berger has been indefinitely suspended.  The school has also launched a probe into the situation.

The comments made by Offensive Coordinator Morris Berger, as reported in The Lanthorn student newspaper, do not reflect the values of Grand Valley State University. Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation.

In October of 2008, former Notre Dame and South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz, in his role as a college football analyst for ESPN, caught heat for lauding Adolf Hitler as “a great leader.” In February of last year, the controversial head coach of a “Last Chance U” school, Jason Brown, resigned after texting “I’m your new Hitler” to a German player on the junior college team.

Tulane announces addition for former four-star Oklahoma WR Mykel Jones

Oklahoma Sooners football
By John TaylorJan 28, 2020, 7:57 AM EST
Another of the transferring Oklahoma Sooners football players has found himself a new college home.

Monday evening, Tulane confirmed that Mykel Jones has transferred in from the Oklahoma Sooners football program.  As the wide receiver comes to the Green Wave as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as Jones’ final year of eligibility.

A four-star 2016 signee, Jones was rated as the No. 45 receiver in the country.  He was also the No. 15 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana.  Jones was the highest-rated receiver in the Sooners’ class that year.

During his time in Norman, Jones caught 33 passes for 495 yards and a touchdown.  In 2017, Jones set career-highs with 310 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches.

All told, he appeared in 37 games for the Sooners.

In addition to Jones, linebackers Levi Draper and Ryan Jones, safety Ty DeArman and defensive linemen Coby Tillman and Troy James have all left OU this cycle.

Wisconsin sees fifth Badger transfer from the program

Wisconsin Badgers football
By John TaylorJan 28, 2020, 6:36 AM EST
As is the case with most FBS programs, the Wisconsin Badgers football program isn’t immune to an extended case of transferitis.

It was reported Monday afternoon that Seth Currens has decided to transfer from UW.  Subsequent to that, a Wisconsin Badgers football official confirmed that the tight end has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.

A redshirt junior, Currens would be leaving Madison as a graduate transfer.  That would leave him with one year of eligibility at his next stop.

Coming out of high school in Pickerington, Ohio, Currens was a three-star 2016 signee. Currens, who redshirted as a true freshman, came to the Badgers as a safety before moving to tight end last summer camp.

In three seasons with the Badgers, Currens appeared in 38 games.  Most of that action came on special teams.

In addition to Currens, four other Wisconsin Badgers football players have transferred out this cycle.  Those include linebacker Christian Bell (HERE), wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (HERE), running back Bradrick Shaw (HERE) and linebacker Griffin Grady.

Cruickshank ultimately moved on to Rutgers.