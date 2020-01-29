Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

As we trudge deeper into the postseason, there’s some Stanford football scheduling news on which to chew. And BYU, for that matter.

Way back in October of 2013, Stanford football and BYU announced a future four-game series that was set to begin in 2020. With the first game in that series set to kick off 10 months from now, it was announced Wednesday that the same two football programs have agreed to another four-game series.

So, with today’s announcement, below is a look at what is now an eight-game series between Stanford football and BYU:

Nov. 28, 2020, at Stanford

Nov. 26, 2022, at Stanford

Sept. 13, 2025, at BYU

Nov. 28, 2026, at Stanford*

Nov. 25, 2028, at Stanford*

Sept. 1, 2029, at BYU

Aug. 30, 2031, at BYU*

Sept. 1, 2035, at BYU*

(*Games added through today’s extension)

As BYU noted in its release, kickoff times and television plans for the games will be determined and announced during the scheduled seasons.

The two schools have met twice previously in football. The Cardinal beat the Cougars 18-14 in Provo in 2003, then beat them 37-10 at home on The Farm the following season.

Excluding the eight-game series with Stanford football, BYU now has 15 future games with Pac-12 schools scheduled through the 2028 season:

Utah (2020, 2021, 2024, 2026, 2027, 2028)

Arizona State (2020, 2021)

Arizona (2021, 2026, 2027)

Washington State (2021)

USC (2021, 2023)

Oregon (2022)

The 2021 game against Arizona, it should be noted, will be played in Las Vegas.