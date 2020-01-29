Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Courtesy of the Texas State football program, there’s yet another experienced quarterback on the transfer market.

According to 247Sports.com, the name of Gresch Jensen is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. While Jensen hasn’t publicly commented on the report, he did retweet the news on his personal Twitter account.

Jensen, who began his collegiate career at Montana befoe moving on to Fullerton College, would be leaving the Texas State football team as a graduate transfer. This coming season will be the 6-2, 225-pound quarterback’s final year of eligibility.

After starting the first six games of the 2019 season, Jensen went down with a concussion. The Washington state product never regained the starting job.

In those six starts, Jensen completed 129-of-206 passes (62.6 percent) for 1,291 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for another two touchdowns.

Jensen is the sixth Bobcats player to enter the portal this cycle. All but one of those half-dozen potential transfers are on the offensive side of the ball.