When it comes to potential Power Five additions for the Arkansas Razorbacks football program, it’s setting up to be a busy weekend for its new head coach.

Just a short time ago, we noted that Clemson transfer Xavier Kelly will be taking an official visit to the Arkansas Razorbacks football team. Now, it’s being reported that Levi Draper will be visiting the Fayetteville campus with his family this weekend as well. The visit for Draper will be of the unofficial variety.

Two weeks ago, it was confirmed that Draper had entered the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move on from Oklahoma.

A four-star member of Oklahoma’s 2017 recruiting class, Draper was rated as the No. 5 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma. On the 247Sports.com composite, he was the No. 118 prospect overall. Only three signees in the Sooners’ class that year were rated higher than Draper.

Injuries helped lead to Draper taking a redshirt as a true freshman. The past two seasons, Draper played in 28 games. Most of that action came on special teams.

When Draper does find a new school, it should be as a graduate transfer. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility to use.