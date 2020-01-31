Yet another transferring Clemson football player is going about the business of finding a new college home.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chase Brice would be visiting Duke this weekend, which will serve as the quarterback’s first official visit. A day later, it’s being reported that one of Brice’s Clemson football teammates, Xavier Kelly, will be taking a visit to Arkansas this weekend. That will be Kelly’s first official visit as well.

Jan. 18, the defensive tackle announced on Twitter that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.

Kelly would be leaving the Clemson football program as a graduate transfer, making him eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Kelly was rated as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of Kansas. The Wichita product was also rated as the No. 8 weakside defensive end in the country. He took a redshirt for his true freshman season.

The 6-4, 305-pound lineman went on to play in 28 games the past three seasons. For his career, Kelly has been credited with 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The school to which Kelly could ultimately transfer is currently under new management. In mid-November, Chad Morris was fired less than two seasons into his tenure. Less than a month later, Georgia offensive line coach was hired as Morris’ replacement.