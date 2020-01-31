Yet another transferring Clemson football player is going about the business of finding a new college home.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Chase Brice would be visiting Duke this weekend, which will serve as the quarterback’s first official visit. A day later, it’s being reported that one of Brice’s Clemson football teammates, Xavier Kelly, will be taking a visit to Arkansas this weekend. That will be Kelly’s first official visit as well.
Jan. 18, the defensive tackle announced on Twitter that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.
Kelly would be leaving the Clemson football program as a graduate transfer, making him eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Kelly was rated as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of Kansas. The Wichita product was also rated as the No. 8 weakside defensive end in the country. He took a redshirt for his true freshman season.
The 6-4, 305-pound lineman went on to play in 28 games the past three seasons. For his career, Kelly has been credited with 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The school to which Kelly could ultimately transfer is currently under new management. In mid-November, Chad Morris was fired less than two seasons into his tenure. Less than a month later, Georgia offensive line coach was hired as Morris’ replacement.
The Tulane football program has continued its mini-surge of Power Five roster additions.
Jan. 24, Tulane football officially welcomed Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Kevin Henry. Four days later, former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones was formally added to the roster as well. While not officially official, cornerback Kyle Meyers tweeted earlier this week that he too will be transferring into the Tulane football program.
Williams signaled his intent to transfer from Florida State by entering the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.
A four-star 2016 signee, Meyers was rated as the No. 17 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana and the No. 25 corner in the country. His first three seasons with the Seminoles, Meyers played in all 38 games. The defensive back started 10 of those contests, eight in 2018 and two in 2017.
After playing in the first four games of his senior season, Meyers didn’t see the field again in 2019. That allowed him to take a redshirt for the year.
Meyers left FSU as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Henry and Jones are coming to the Tulane football team as graduate transfers as well.
Once again, change is in the air for James Franklin and his Penn State football coaching staff.
As first reported by the Centre Daily Times, Sean Spencer is set to leave Penn State to take a job with the NFL’s New York Giants. The specific job he’ll take with the Giants wasn’t detailed.
Spencer has served as the Nittany Lions’ defensive line coach since 2014. He’s also the running-game coordinator and holds the title of associate head coach.
Prior to his time with Penn State, Spencer was Franklin’s line coach at Vanderbilt from 2011-13.
When the move to the NFL comes to fruition, it will be the fourth coaching change for Franklin’s Penn State football staff the past two months.
For Miguel Edwards‘ next collegiate stop, he’s heading to Last Chance U.
Last October, Edwards placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move away from Oklahoma. Nearly four months later, it’s being reported that the defensive back is dropping down to Independence Community College to continue his playing career.
That Kansas JUCO is best known for being the epicenter of seasons three and four of the popular Netflix series “Last Chance U.”
A three-star 2018 signee, Edwards (pictured, jumping, right) was rated as the No. 44 cornerback in the country. After playing in three games as a true freshman, he saw action in just one in 2019 before deciding to make a move away from Norman.
Because he played in four or fewer games each of the past two seasons, Edwards has been able to use his redshirt for one of those. That leaves the redshirt freshman with three seasons of eligibility.
Edwards would’ve had to sit out the 2020 season had he moved on to another FBS school. As it stands now, he can play at Last Chance U this season, then move back to the FBS level for his final two seasons of eligibility.
For one LSU football player, it’s apparently the end of the road in Baton Rouge.
First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, Donavaughn Campbell is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. 247Sports.com has confirmed the LSU football player’s portal move as well.
A four-star member of LSU football’s 2016 recruiting class, Campbell was rated as the No. 6 guard in the country. The 6-5, 360-pound lineman was also the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana. Campbell was the highest-rated lineman in the Tigers’ class that year.
Campbell played in four games as a true freshman, then took a redshirt for the 2017 season. The past two years, he played in 10 games combined. Seven of those appearances came during the LSU football team’s run to the national championship.
All told, Campbell played in 15 games during his time with the Tigers. He didn’t start any of those contests.
In fact, Campbell’s most noteworthy moment may have come off the field.
In October of 2016, Campbell was arrested at a Georgia Tech fraternity house for allegedly punching two people. Campbell’s brother was a defensive back with the Yellow Jackets, and the lineman was in town visiting as the Tigers were off that weekend.
While Campbell was suspended by then-interim head coach Ed Orgeron in the wake of the arrest, he was reinstated to the football program nearly two weeks late