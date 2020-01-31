For Miguel Edwards‘ next collegiate stop, he’s heading to Last Chance U.

Last October, Edwards placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move away from Oklahoma. Nearly four months later, it’s being reported that the defensive back is dropping down to Independence Community College to continue his playing career.

That Kansas JUCO is best known for being the epicenter of seasons three and four of the popular Netflix series “Last Chance U.”

A three-star 2018 signee, Edwards (pictured, jumping, right) was rated as the No. 44 cornerback in the country. After playing in three games as a true freshman, he saw action in just one in 2019 before deciding to make a move away from Norman.

Because he played in four or fewer games each of the past two seasons, Edwards has been able to use his redshirt for one of those. That leaves the redshirt freshman with three seasons of eligibility.

Edwards would’ve had to sit out the 2020 season had he moved on to another FBS school. As it stands now, he can play at Last Chance U this season, then move back to the FBS level for his final two seasons of eligibility.