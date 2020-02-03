Texas A&M assistant reportedly not joining Penn State coaching staff

A high-profile Clemson football transfer officially has found a landing spot. And, as expected, he won’t be leaving the ACC.

Jan. 16, Chase Brice announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer out of the Clemson football program. Almost immediately, speculation turned to USF as a potential landing spot as Jeff Scott, the former Clemson football assistant, is now the head coach of the Bulls. Georgia was also mentioned as a possibility because it’s his home state, although that seemed highly unlikely as UGA is the new home for Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman.

Late last week, though, Brice confirmed that he has “been talking with Vanderbilt.” Brice further stated that there are “about five, six, seven schools that have a great opportunity for me to go in.” One of those schools was Duke, with Brice taking a visit to the Blue Devils this weekend. The visit was a very satisfactory one, apparently, as Brice announced Super Bowl Sunday that he has committed to Duke.

One day later, head coach David Cutcliffe confirmed that Brice has signed a financial aid agreement with Duke. As he will play for the Blue Devils as a graduate transfer, Brice will have two seasons of eligibility to use.

Brice was a three-star 2017 signee for Clemson football, rated as the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 40 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

The past two seasons, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Trevor Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s midseason departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.

For those curious, Clemson and Duke aren’t scheduled to play in either of the two seasons Brice would be in Durham. They could, though, meet in the conference championship game.