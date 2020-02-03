Texas A&M assistant reportedly not joining Penn State coaching staff

Jimbo Fisher is keeping a key member of his coaching staff despite an attempt to lure him away by another Power Five program.
According to FootballScoop, Aggies defensive line coach Elijah Robinson is “planning” to stay in College Station going forward. He had been heavily linked in recent days to the opening for the same position at Penn State.
The attempt by James Franklin to bring Robinson to State College was not a surprise. The New Jersey native is highly regarded as a recruiter and is a former Nittany Lions defensive tackle. An injury early in his career led to a coaching career and he learned under famed Big Ten assistant Larry Johnson for several years.
Robinson was hired by Fisher two years ago from Baylor. He spent several seasons as a key member of the staff under another former PSU player, Matt Rhule. This included a stint at Temple and with the Bears up the road in Waco.
Franklin now has to go back to the drawing board for a new DL coach. The position has been open since Sean Spencer left to join the New York Giants last month.