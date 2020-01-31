Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Once again, change is in the air for James Franklin and his Penn State football coaching staff.

As first reported by the Centre Daily Times, Sean Spencer is set to leave Penn State to take a job with the NFL’s New York Giants. The specific job he’ll take with the Giants wasn’t detailed.

Spencer has served as the Nittany Lions’ defensive line coach since 2014. He’s also the running-game coordinator and holds the title of associate head coach.

Prior to his time with Penn State, Spencer was Franklin’s line coach at Vanderbilt from 2011-13.

When the move to the NFL comes to fruition, it will be the fourth coaching change for Franklin’s Penn State football staff the past two months.