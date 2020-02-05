For the Miami Hurricanes football team, landing an unexpected commitment was the cake. The school they beat out will simply serve as the icing.

As we noted earlier Wednesday, Avantae Williams was one of eight 2020 prospects on 247Sports.com‘s composite board who hadn’t signed heading into National Signing Day. While he wasn’t committed to any one school, it was widely expected that the safety was a lock for Florida.

In fact, 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions had Williams 100-percent headed to the Gators.

Early Wednesday afternoon, however, Williams pulled off one of the biggest stunners of the day. During a signing ceremony at Deland (Fla.) High School, the highly-touted defensive back announced that he has committed to the Miami Hurricanes football team.

A four-star 2020 recruit, Williams is rated as the No. 2 safety in the country. He’s also the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Florida. Williams also becomes the highest-rated signee in Miami’s class this recruiting cycle.