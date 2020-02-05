As FBS schools add high schoolers today, a veteran Oklahoma Sooners football player found a new home yesterday.

Three weeks ago, it was confirmed that Levi Draper had entered the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move on from the Oklahoma Sooners football team. Late last month, it was reported that Draper would be taking an official visit to Arkansas.

Tuesday on Twitter, Draper announced that he has committed to Arkansas.

“I want to start off by thanking God for the opportunity to play this game,” the linebacker wrote. “Next, I want to thank Coach Pittman, Coach Rhoades, and Coach Odom for the opportunity.

“Last, but not least I want to thank my family, friends, and everyone else who shows constant support.”

A four-star member of Oklahoma’s 2017 recruiting class, Draper was rated as the No. 5 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma. On the 247Sports.com composite, he was the No. 118 prospect overall. Only three signees in the Sooners’ class that year were rated higher than Draper.

Injuries helped lead to Draper taking a redshirt as a true freshman. The past two seasons, Draper played in 28 games. Most of that action came on special teams.

As a graduate transfer, Draper is eligible to play for the Razorbacks in 2020. Not only that, Draper has another season of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

Draper could be the first of at least two transfer additions for new head coach Sam Pittman. Last month, Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Kelly visited the Razorbacks as well. As of yet, Kelly hasn’t announced a transfer destination.

Following that trip to Fayetteville, Kelly said he had no other visits scheduled.

“I would just say meeting all the great people that is here and being able to interact with the players,” Kelly said. “We will see where it goes from here.”