Clemson likes to reward their assistant coaches. Tony Elliott can certainly confirm that.

The Tigers offensive coordinator had a new three- year contract approved this week by the school’s board of trustees and according to several reports, will now be the highest paid OC in the country.

“It was market, it was deserved. It was something that was very much on Dabo’s radar when he and I sat down. Really, really happy that we were able to get this salary package pulled together for him to stay here, and that the board was with us and was able to approve that,” Clemson AD Dan Radakovich told the Charlotte Observer. “Tony is an incredibly loyal individual. He loves Clemson. He’s a Clemson man. I think that this just starts to talk about that commitment from Clemson back to Tony and his family.”

ESPN notes that Elliott will make the same $1.6 million for the 2020 season as Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian. However after escalators in the following years, the veteran Clemson assistant will soon take the mantle of highest paid OC by himself next year. This on the heels of a 60% salary increase.

Elliott’s contract status appears to finally be catching up to his reputation. He won the Broyles Award in 2017 and has been highly regarded for his work in leading the team to the College Football Playoff the last several years. He also assumed sole OC responsibilities this offseason following the departure of Jeff Scott to be head coach at USF.

In addition to Elliott’s new deal, defensive coordinator Brent Venables also had one year added to his deal. Tyler Grisham was previously named wide receivers coach by Dabo Swinney as well.