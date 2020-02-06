Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Suffice to say, Nebraska football doesn’t pay nearly as well as their counterparts at Clemson.

Earlier Thursday, it was confirmed that, at $1.6 million this season, Clemson’s Tony Elliott will be tied with Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian as the highest-paid offensive coordinator in college football. The new deal, though, will likely make Elliott the solo highest-paid as early next year.

Not long after, Nebraska football announced that it had finalized the contract for new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. The coordinator’s two-year deal calls for Lubick to make $1 million… over the entire length of the contract. That works out to (pulls out calculator, pounds keys in an intellectually-hard manner) $500,000 annually.

That’s $200,000 less than his predecessor, Troy Walters, made during his final season with Nebraska football. That coordinator and the program “mutually agreed to part ways” last month.

Lubick’s salary would’ve been tied for 31st in the Big Ten and 153rd nationally this past season, according to the USA Today coaches salary database. Walters was 18th and 69th, respectively.

In addition to his coordinating duties, Lubick will also serve as the Cornhuskers’ wide receivers coach.

The 48-year-old Lubick was hired by Nebraska football the same day the program parted ways with Walters. In 2016, he was the sole offensive coordinator at Oregon. The next two seasons, he was the co-coordinator at Washington.

The school also announced that the following returning on-field coaches received one-year contract extensions:

Sean Beckton (tight ends)

(tight ends) Erik Chinander (defensive coordinator)

(defensive coordinator) Barrett Ruud (inside linebackers)

(inside linebackers) Tony Tuioti (defensive line)

(defensive line) Mario Verduzco (quarterbacks)

Those assistants are now signed through Dec. 31, 2021.