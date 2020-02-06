Former Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey is no longer transferring to Central Michigan in the wake of an explosive report.

According to details obtained by Central Michigan Life, a sexual assault complaint filed in 2019 by a Red Raiders student has led to him being denied admission to the university. This comes on the heels of Duffey being denied admission at his previous transfer destination of Tulane, reportedly for academic reasons.

Duffey reportedly was set to clear the academic hurdle at CMU in late January until the school learned of the recent complaint against him.

The details provided by the paper paint a pretty ugly picture of the incident, which occurred in March of 2019:

Jett Duffey reached into his pants pocket and pulled out two bags of cocaine. He used his black Texas Tech bank card to cut it into lines before he and the woman snorted the drug with a rolled-up $20 bill. Hours later, after drinking, snorting cocaine and consuming a pill Duffey gave her, the woman remembers being in his bedroom. She doesn’t remember all of the details, but the memories of what happened March 10, 2019 still haunt her.

Duffey was already at the center of a 2017 Title IX sexual assault investigation and was subsequently suspended two semesters by the school. He was also arrested for a 2018 incident that saw him initially charged with criminal mischief.

Despite the checkered past, Duffey started the final eight games for the Red Raiders in 2019 and threw for 2,840 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He led the team in rushing the season prior but was expected to be No. 2 on the depth chart at Tech behind Alan Bowman.

Duffey appears to still be in the transfer portal in search of a new school willing to take him on as a graduate transfer.