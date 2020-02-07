The Indiana Hoosiers football program is the latest to see its roster nicked by the portal. Potentially.

Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that Ronnie Walker was making his way into the NCAA transfer database. Subsequent to that, an Indiana Hoosiers football official confirmed that the running back’s name is officially listed in the portal.

Now, the weekly spiel and/or reminder.

Walker placing his name into the database allows other schools to contact him without those other schools receiving permission from IU. The player could also return to the Hoosiers by pulling his name out of the database.

On IU’s side, they can strip Walker of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.

A three-star 2018 signee, Walker was rated as the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia. He was also the No. 19 running back in the country. Walker was the highest-rated signee in the Hoosiers’ class that year on either side of the ball.

In 22 career games, Walker ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries. He also caught a dozen passes for another 112 yards and a touchdown. All 12 of his receptions came in 2019. He ran for a career-high 141 yards in 2018.

Barring something out of the ordinary, Walker will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school. That would leave him with two seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.

Walker, the second Indiana Hoosiers football player to enter the portal this year, could also move to an FCS school and get immediate eligibility.