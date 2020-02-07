As Notre Dame football gets set to mark an anniversary with its broadcast partner NBC, the particulars for said anniversary have been released.

The 2020 campaign will mark the 30th season of Notre Dame football home games being broadcast exclusively on the Peacock Network. Late last month, it was reported that the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game at Lambeau Field this coming season would be a primetime affair. Friday afternoon, Notre Dame football and NBC Sports confirmed that highly-anticipated matchup will indeed kick off in primetime, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 3 in this year’s edition of the Shamrock Series.

That Lambeau matchup is one of three that will be shown in primetime, with the other two also kicking off at 7:30 ET. In another matchup that will likely generate plenty of hype, Clemson will travel to Notre Dame Stadium Nov. 7 for the first time since 1979. Oct. 10, Notre Dame football will play host to Stanford in the 35th meeting between the programs.

Three of the other Notre Dame home games — Arkansas, Western Michigan, Louisville — will start at 2:30 ET. The other, versus Duke, has a start time of 3:30 ET.

Notre Dame home football games have been broadcast on NBC every season since September of 1991.