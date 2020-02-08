Report: Ex-ASU kicker flips grad transfer from Mississippi St to Louisiana

It is not exactly a common occurrence to see a Sun Belt team flip a commitment away from an SEC school, but Louisiana managed to pull it off. Kicker Brandon Ruiz has signed with the Ragin’ Cajuns despite previously committing to Mississippi State.

According to a report from AZ Central, Ruiz submitted his paperwork to Louisiana this week instead of Mississippi State. It is worth noting Ruiz currently appears on the Mississippi State football program’s website as a Bulldog, and Louisiana has not officially announced the addition of Ruiz. Mississippi State has had a coaching change since Ruiz and the majority of the Class of 2020 committed to the program in December 2019. Joe Moorhead was fired after Mississippi State’s bowl game in January, and former Washington State head coach Mike Leach was hired to lead the program.

Ruiz is a graduate transfer from Arizona State. Ruiz entered the transfer portal in early October 2019, confirming he will be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility still at his disposal. Ruiz did not play for the Sun Devils in 2019 due to injury.

Ruiz has converted 37 of 49 career field goal attempts and 94 of 95 extra-point attempts.

