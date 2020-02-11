Ohio State football
Ohio State’s Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint charged with felony rape, kidnapping

By John TaylorFeb 11, 2020, 11:43 PM EST
Entering his second season as the Ohio State football head coach, Ryan Day has a serious off-field situation with which to deal.

Late Tuesday night, ElevenWarriors.com was the first to report that cornerback Amir Riep (pictured) and safety Jahsen Wint have been charged with rape by threat of force and kidnapping for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity..  The Franklin County (Ohio) Municipal Court issued arrest warrants for both players.

The charges the players are facing are first-degree felonies.  The allegations are, to say the least, disturbing.

From ElevenWarriors.com:

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 4, the two Ohio State players “forced vaginal intercourse with another … by purposely compelling said victim to submit by force,” according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the alleged victim against Riep and Wint.

Riep, according to the complaint, “held the victim in place, restraining the liberty of another,” and pushed the victim “down by the neck then held her in place with his hands and body, with the purpose to engage in sexual activity with and against the will of said victim.”

Wint, according to the complaint, physically held the victim “by the face” and prevented the victim from “getting away or getting his penis out of her mouth, with the purpose to engage in sexual activity with and against the will of said victim.”

The victim began to have consensual sex with Riep before she stopped and moved away from him, telling him that she “did not want to continue,” per the summary statement of facts in a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit in support of probable cause. Wint then entered the room, and Riep asked if he could join before forcing her to have non-consensual sex, per the affidavit. Riep then held her in place while Wint forced oral sex on the victim, according to the summary statement of facts.

“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” an Ohio State football official said in a statement. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Riep has appeared in 37 games during his time in the Ohio State football program.  Wint has seen action in 35 games.

Dave Aranda adds Matt Powledge to first Baylor coaching staff

Baylor football
By John TaylorFeb 11, 2020, 9:49 PM EST
Nearly a month after being named as the new Baylor football head coach, Dave Aranda‘s first coaching staff continues to come together.

Tuesday, Baylor football announced that Matt Powledge has been named as the Bears’ special teams coordinator.  Powledge will also serve as BU’s safeties coach.

“I have known Matt for several years through camps in Louisiana,” the new Baylor football head coach said in a statement. “I have great respect for his intelligence and his work ethic. He is a great recruiter as well as a great developer of special teams. I was impressed with what he was able to do at Louisiana-Lafayette, turning their special teams unit into the best in the conference and one of the top in the nation. Ron Roberts has worked with him and also speaks very highly of him. We welcome Matt to the Baylor Family. I know he will improve our staff and do a great job of leading our special teams and safeties moving forward.”

Prior to coming to Baylor football, Powledge was the special teams coordinator at Louisiana the past two seasons.  He also coached outside linebackers for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

At Louisiana, Poweldge worked with Ron Roberts, who is the new defensive coordinator for Baylor football.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of Coach Aranda’s staff at Baylor and to build something special here in Waco,” Powledge said. “Coach Aranda and Coach Roberts are two of the best coaches I have ever been around, and I look forward to working with both of them here. I’m a native Texan, so a chance to get back home and compete in the Big 12 Conference was something that made this opportunity very appealing.”

The job at the Sun Belt school was Powledge’s first on-field position at an FBS school.

Texas Tech adds LSU staffer Kevin Cosgrove as LBs coach

LSU Texas Tech
By John TaylorFeb 11, 2020, 7:57 PM EST
One of the handful of LSU football staffers who left the reigning national champions of late has officially found a new home at Texas Tech.

LSU staffer Kevin Cosgrove, Texas Tech confirmed Tuesday, has been named as the Red Raiders’ linebackers coach.  Cosgrove had spent the 2019 season as the lead defensive analyst for the Bayou Bengals.

Cosgrove will replace Todd Orlando, who was hired last month as both defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.  Less than three weeks later, Orlando left to take the coordinator job at USC.

“We are pleased to welcome a coach to our staff with such significant experience like Coach Cosgrove,” Tech head coach Matt Wells said in a statement. “His defenses have always been well-prepared and aggressive over his career, which fits the culture we are looking to build here at Texas Tech. We are fortunate he, his wife Shelly and their family have decided to become part of our program.”

In a coaching career that spans four decades, Cosgrove has been the defensive coordinator at five different FBS programs.

  • New Mexico, 2014-18
  • Akron, 2011
  • Minnesota, 2009-10
  • Nebraska, 2004-07
  • Wisconsin, 1995-2003

At most of his stops, Cosroves also served as linebackers coach.  That includes Wisconsin, where he was responsible for Badgers linebackers for all 14 of his seasons with the Big Ten school.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to coach at Texas Tech,” Cosgrove said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Wells, and I can’t thank him and the Texas Tech administration enough for the opportunity to join this staff. I look forward to getting to know our student-athletes over the coming months and working to help build a strong defensive culture here in Lubbock.”

With Cosgrove’s hiring, Wells has one position to fill on his Texas Tech coaching staff.

Report: NCAA, conferences spent at least $750K on lobbying

By Zach BarnettFeb 11, 2020, 6:05 PM EST
NCAA president Mark Emmert and Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby spent their Tuesday before Congress, getting hammered for all the wrongs of College Sports, Inc. Though the conversation at times veered into how long it takes for the NCAA to get anything done, how hard it is to get ESPN+ in rural West Virginia and how untrustworthy the NCAA establishment is, the purpose of Tuesday’s bludgeoning was to talk about the same thing Congress spends most of its time talking about: money, how it’s allocated and who controls the purse strings.

And, according to an Associated Press report that dropped Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA and the power conferences spend a lot of money making sure they get to keep all of it.

The NCAA itself spent $450,000 on lobbying — $240,000 on outside counsel and $210,000 on its in-house lobbyists — while the ACC spent $210,000, and the Big 12 spent $90,000 in the second half of 2019.

And if the ACC and Big 12 are spending six figures on lobbying, you can bet the SEC, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 paid up as well, though those figures remain dark.

That money is spent to push the establishment’s message, which is to keep the traditional power brokers in power.

“The NCAA is going to fight for the status quo,” Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, told the AP.

“The NCAA has a permanent office in D.C. They have millions of dollars they can spend on lobbying and that’a very tough thing to fight. They’re a very powerful constituency,” said David Ridpath, interim president of the Drake Group, a nonprofit group that is bankrolling the effort on the Hill to grant college athletes their name, image and likeness rights. “I think we’re doing a pretty good job in Washington despite being the little engine that could.”

Tom McMillen, head of the Division I athletics directors’ lobbying group, gave exactly the quote you’d expect him to say: “You can have all the lobbyists in the world, but it doesn’t really make a difference,” he said. “This is a complicated process, getting something done through Congress in any kind of timely fashion.”

Lobbying is a gross but, somehow, accepted part of the American political system, so it’s not surprising that a billion dollar industry would hire representatives to push its message to Congress. But that the NCAA would do that to keep other people’s money out of its labor’s pockets is just, well, it’s gross.

 

Cal, Minnesota schedule home-and-home

By Zach BarnettFeb 11, 2020, 4:46 PM EST
The big scheduling news to come out Tuesday was the neutral site series between LSU and Florida State. But that was not the only news.

Cal and Minnesota have announced a home-and-home to be played at the tail end of this decade. California will head to Minneapolis on Sept. 16, 2028, and Minnesota will trek to Berkeley on Sept. 1, 2029.

The Bears and Gophers have played six previous Golden Mammal Bowls in their history. Cal took two blowouts in a home-and-home in the early ’50s, 55-14 in 1951 and 49-13 in 1952. Minnesota struck back by winning 26-20 in Berkeley in 1964 and 32-23 in Minneapolis in 1987. Cal then swept a recent home-and-home, winning 42-17 in Berkeley in 2006 and 35-21 in Minneapolis in 2009.

The news comes shortly after Cal confirmed a home-and-home with Florida, and the Golden Bears also have home-and-homes with TCU and Auburn, plus a 2022 visit to Notre Dame. Cal also has a home-and-home with Wyoming slated for 2028-29, alternating home and road years with the Minnesota games.

Minnesota has future home-and-homes with BYU, Colorado, North Carolina and Mississippi State. They have no other games slated for 2028-29.