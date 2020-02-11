Entering his second season as the Ohio State football head coach, Ryan Day has a serious off-field situation with which to deal.

Late Tuesday night, ElevenWarriors.com was the first to report that cornerback Amir Riep (pictured) and safety Jahsen Wint have been charged with rape by threat of force and kidnapping for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity.. The Franklin County (Ohio) Municipal Court issued arrest warrants for both players.

The charges the players are facing are first-degree felonies. The allegations are, to say the least, disturbing.

From ElevenWarriors.com:

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 4, the two Ohio State players “forced vaginal intercourse with another … by purposely compelling said victim to submit by force,” according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the alleged victim against Riep and Wint. Riep, according to the complaint, “held the victim in place, restraining the liberty of another,” and pushed the victim “down by the neck then held her in place with his hands and body, with the purpose to engage in sexual activity with and against the will of said victim.” Wint, according to the complaint, physically held the victim “by the face” and prevented the victim from “getting away or getting his penis out of her mouth, with the purpose to engage in sexual activity with and against the will of said victim.” The victim began to have consensual sex with Riep before she stopped and moved away from him, telling him that she “did not want to continue,” per the summary statement of facts in a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit in support of probable cause. Wint then entered the room, and Riep asked if he could join before forcing her to have non-consensual sex, per the affidavit. Riep then held her in place while Wint forced oral sex on the victim, according to the summary statement of facts.

“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” an Ohio State football official said in a statement. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Riep has appeared in 37 games during his time in the Ohio State football program. Wint has seen action in 35 games.