Colorado has their (temporary) replacement for Mel Tucker.
The school announced offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini as the Buffaloes’ interim head coach in the wake of Tucker’s departure for Michigan State.
“I have a lot of confidence in Darrin to lead us through this interim period,” athletic director Rick George said. “He has been associated with the program beginning with his playing days 25 years ago and cares deeply about the Buffs.”
Chiaverini is likely the top internal candidate to replace Tucker long term as well. A wide-ranging coaching search is still expected to commence in Boulder that includes other names such as ex-Tennessee head coach Butch Jones, Boise State’s Bryan Harsin, former Broncos coach Vance Joseph and, most notably, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Like both Bieniemy and Joseph, Chiaverini is a CU alum and starred for Rick Neuheisel’s teams in the late 90’s. He also is one of the program’s top recruiters and has been co-offensive coordinator dating back to his hire under Mike MacIntyre in 2016.
“It’s an honor to be named the interim head coach at the University of Colorado, and my focus will be to help make it a smooth transition for the student-athletes and the program overall,” Chiaverini said. “This campus and the city of Boulder is where I grew up as a young man, and there’s no better place to be than CU. The pride and tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes is something every student-athlete, like myself, in the country should experience.”
The Buffs were originally set to open spring practice in mid-March and open the 2020 season at rival Colorado State on Sept. 5.
On back-to-back days, Dave Aranda has added coaches to his first Baylor football coaching staff.
Tuesday, it was Matt Powledge being named as special teams coordinator and safeties coach. Wednesday, Baylor football confirmed that Justin Johnson has been added to Aranda’s staff.
Specifically, Johnson will coach the Bears’ running backs.
“Justin has a great track record of developing young players. He brings a lot of energy,” the first-year Baylor football head coach said in a statement. “I think his ability to recruit the state of Texas, particularly the city of Houston, is going to a great advantage for us. He’s got a beautiful family. He’s a family man that loves football and wants to be able to push our student-athletes to be the best they can be.”
Johnson spent the 2019 season in the same position at Houston. He played for the Cougars from 2008-11, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors as a senior wide receiver. That season, he caught 87 passes for 1,229 yards and 12 touchdowns.
From 2016-18, Johnson was on the Kansas football staff. In 2018, he served as the Jayhawks’ wide receivers coach. In his first two seasons in Lawrence, Johnson was an offensive analyst.
That 2018 job, incidentally, was his first as an on-field assistant at any level of football.
“I’m thrilled for this opportunity at a great university like Baylor that excels not only in athletics but also in academics,” Johnson said in his statement provided by the school. “I feel grateful and blessed for the opportunity to work with Coach Aranda, one of the most well respected and knowledgeable coaches in the country. I’m also very excited to work with and learn from Coach Fedora and the offensive staff here. This is a great opportunity and I am super fired up to be here.”
North Carolina has their new tight ends coach.
A school announcement on Wednesday confirmed reports that ex-Cleveland Browns assistant John Lilly was filling the role on Mack Brown’s staff.
“My family and I are really excited about the opportunity to join Coach Brown and the staff at North Carolina,” Lilly said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better program to walk into right now than the one in Chapel Hill. There’s so much energy and enthusiasm surrounding this place and this program, and if everyone continues to work hard together the way they have, there are certainly big things ahead. I’ve had the chance to see North Carolina up close as a visiting coach and was always impressed with the passion of the fan base and community and the tradition of the program. I’m glad Coach Brown is giving us the chance to join the family. We can’t wait to get to Chapel Hill and get started.”
Lilly is no stranger to the ACC, having spent 13 years at Florida State. He rose through the ranks of Bobby Bowden’s staff and spent nearly a decade as the Seminoles’ recruiting coordinator. He was also at Georgia as tight ends coach from 2008-2015 and recently had one-year stints with the Browns and Los Angeles Rams at the NFL level.
The move to bring in Lilly comes less than a week after Tar Heels TE coach Tim Brewster left for a similar role at Florida.
Ohio State has moved quickly to distance itself from a very ugly story out of Columbus this week.
According to a statement from head coach Ryan Day, the Buckeyes have dismissed defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint after the pair was charged with rape by threat of force and kidnapping for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity on Tuesday.
“I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program. I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations,” Day said in a release. “The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further.”
OSU had previously suspended Wint and Riep from team activities late Tuesday evening as the school looked into further details regarding the charges. Day apparently learned what he needed to in the ensuing 12 hours or so to move quickly into dismissing the pair permanently the next day.
While both players had appeared in over 30 games for the program in recent years, neither were considered to be in line to start at Ohio State in 2020. Riep likely would have been a top option as a third or slot cornerback while Wint was tabbed as a backup safety.
Each faces a pair of first-degree felony charges and were arrested earlier on Wednesday. The incident in question took place on Feb. 4 between the two players and the alleged victim according to police reports.
NBC Sunday Night Football’s best feature could be coming to a Conference USA game near you.
According to the Bowling Green Daily News, frustrations are growing around the league regarding their current media rights deal. Much of the issue has to do with money of course. But there are plenty of other avenues CUSA is looking at changing to in order to become more competitive on the field and in the broadcast booth.
One idea discussed at winter meetings recently? Flex scheduling coming to college football.
“We talked about what the NFL does, flex scheduling,” Western Kentucky Athletic Director Todd Stewart told the paper. “They get a better inventory two weeks out instead of trying to pick ahead of time. We wanted to do that with everybody and all schools agreed to that. Hypothetically, if you have two teams in November and first place in the division is on the line, that doesn’t need to be on a streamed game. That needs to be on one of our platforms. Two teams at the bottom of the division that aren’t going to make a bowl game, doesn’t need to be on one of our partners and that’s something we need to work towards.”
While fans may instantly think of games moving around on the calendar, that’s not exactly what Conference USA is looking at doing. While a North Texas-Western Kentucky game won’t move from Week 6 to Week 9 for example, the conference appears to be exploring the broadcast options for the contest going from being streamed on Facebook to being televised on NFL Network for example.
While such moves are somewhat common at their peer leagues, that’s not common practice for CUSA. A 12- or six-day window for the TV selection to be known is a regular occurrence for schools in the Pac-12, Big Ten and the like. Taking the opposite approach, CUSA announced their slate of NFL Network games in May and didn’t change them even if teams became uncompetitive or had better matchups elsewhere on the docket.
It sounds as though that could be changing however. We’ll see if flex scheduling ultimately comes to the 2020 season in the league but it seems frustrations over the current framework will certainly be leading to changes down the road.