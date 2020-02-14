Oregon in talks with Mario Cristobal on contract extension

After winning the conference and a Rose Bowl, Oregon appears on the verge of locking up their head coach for the longterm.

According to The Oregonian’s John Canzano, “discussions are ongoing” regarding a new long-term contract extension between the school and Mario Cristobal.

Such talks should probably come as zero surprise to those around the state — or the country — given a confluence of recent events. You can start with the job that Cristobal has done more than anything in Eugene. He’s 21-7 overall in charge of the Ducks, winning at least nine games in each of his first two full seasons. That includes an impressive 12-2 campaign in 2019 that ended with a victory in Pasadena over Wisconsin. He’s also tearing it up on the recruiting trail as well.

Then there’s also the thing that’s left unsaid at many Pac-12 schools. That, of course, is Mel Tucker’s departure for Michigan State and a hefty payday. This has led many to fret about the state of the conference compared to its richer peers like the Big Ten and SEC. Given Cristobal’s success and ties to the South, it’s no shock Oregon wants to use some of that Nike money to keep their man in the Pacific Northwest for the longterm.

USA Today’s salary database lists Cristobal’s salary as $2.6 million in 2019, good for 56th in the country. That’s behind some like Mike Norvell at a Group of Five school and even Justin Wilcox at cash-strapped Cal.

At this point, a raise into the $4+ million club and a bigger buyout seem like the cost of doing business for both parties at a minimum.