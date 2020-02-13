When it came to the Michigan State football job, it was all about the money, stupid. Stupid money. As always.

Days after confirming his commitment to Colorado, Mel Tucker stunned most of the college football world by unconfirming and decommitting from the Pac-12 school. Wednesday morning, Colorado acknowledged that Tucker had resigned his position, effective immediately. A short time later, Michigan State football announced that Tucker had officially been hired to replace Mark Dantonio as head coach.

Tucker left Colorado for Michigan State football after just one season. In that one season with the Buffaloes, Tucker was paid $2.4 million in guaranteed compensation. That number was ninth among Pac-12 coaches.

According to reports, the new Michigan State football head coach will work under a six-year contract that will average $5.5 million annually. For those mathematically-challenged, Tucker will more than double his pay by moving from Boulder to East Lansing.

That $5.5 million annual salary, incidentally, would’ve been fourth in the 14-team Big Ten in 2019. For a man who went 5-7 in his first and only season as a head coach.

Again: It was all about the money, stupid. Stupid money.

Now, about allowing any player signed by Tucker in his one-plus year at CU unfettered access to transfer. Without sitting out a season, even if it’s to another FBS school. Just like the head coach that abandoned those he signed will be allowed to transfer to another school without sitting out a season. And more than double his salary.