Navy football
Navy offensive lineman David Forney, 22, dead after being found unresponsive in dorm room

By John TaylorFeb 22, 2020, 10:20 AM EST
The extended Navy football family is mourning the unexpected loss of one of its own.

The service academy announced in a release overnight that Navy football player David Forney (pictured, No. 68) died Thursday night after being found unresponsive in his dorm room.  The 22-year-old offensive lineman was found by a fellow Midshipman.

No cause of death has been determined.

“Words cannot express our pain and sorrow,” said Navy football head coach Ken Niumatalolo in a statement. “First and foremost, our deepest condolences to the Forney family. The Navy Football Brotherhood is not a team, we are a family. We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers. We all loved – and will always love – David. We pray for strength during this most difficult time.”

“There is no tighter bond or commitment to each other than found within the Navy football family. To lose a brother is devastating to these young men who grow closer every minute during their four years at the Academy,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “We are a community that is in emotional pain today. Our deepest condolences to his immediate family and all of his friends. David’s memory and the influence he had on everyone he touched will live on and remain an inspiration forever within the annals of Navy football and the Brigade of Midshipmen.”

This past season, Forney started all 13 games at guard for a Navy football team that tied a school record with 11 wins, including a Liberty Bowl triumph over Kansas State.  The Maryland native earned first-team All-AAC honors.

“I’m at a loss for words, it’s hard to believe that we’ve lost David Forney,” said Navy offensive line coach Ashley Ingram, who was Forney’s position coach for four years. “He was an all-time great Navy offensive lineman, but he was so much more than that. He was the heartbeat behind this season’s record-breaking offense. He loved football, his teammates and the Naval Academy. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on. My love and prayers go out to his family and The Brotherhood. RIP #68.”

“It’s with a heavy heart that I say a few words about one of my best friends, David Forney. He was the guy I had the blessing and honor to play next to these past few years,” said starting center Ford Higgins, one of four Navy captains. “During our time on the football field there was a special and unique kinship that was forged through our time in the trenches together. There are uncountable instances where I felt like Dave and I worked together as one mind. He was such a great guy and even better friend. He was universally loved on and off the field by teammates and classmates. The Forney family will be in our thoughts and prayers. I loved him dearly and I will miss him forever.”

Forney is survived by his parents, Rick and Erika Forney, younger brothers, Chris and Erik, and sister, Rebekah.  According to the academy, Forney, who was a member of the 9th Company and a political science major, would have graduated on May 22 and had been assigned to commission as a cryptologic warfare officer.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Forney’s passing.

SEC says no to Arkansas spring game in Little Rock

By Bryan FischerFeb 22, 2020, 4:17 PM EST
Arkansas has long been one of the more unique programs in college football in playing their “home” games roughly 200 miles away from campus. As much as playing down the road in Little Rock has become a way of life for the Razorbacks though, it won’t be a part of fans first close up with new head coach Sam Pittman.

In a release this week, UA confirmed that their final practice of spring ball would be held Saturday, April 25 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. That was not originally the plan however, as the team was hoping to host the scrimmage at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The reasoning? It had nothing to do with scheduling conflicts but rather the conference office.

“As part of our ONE Razorback initiative, our goal remains to engage fans throughout Arkansas and beyond,” Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we did not receive the necessary waiver to accommodate the spring game at War Memorial Stadium as originally planned. However, we will continue to explore additional opportunities to enhance the numerous events already being held throughout the state to help bring the Razorbacks closer to our fans.”

SEC bylaws require the league to approve any off-campus spring practice. They didn’t despite Little Rock truly being the team’s home away from home for nearly a century.

The school just recently negotiated a new deal with War Memorial that runs through 2024. That was supposed to result in spring games being held at the venue in even years and a trio of conference games against regional rival Missouri in the Fall of every odd year.

It’s not known if the SEC’s decision was more of a one-off or if spring games in 2022 and 2024 will have to be scrapped.

The news is certainly a blow to those in the Southeast part of the state who were hoping to get a glimpse of the Hogs in their backyard instead of making the trip deeper into the Ozarks. Arkansas won’t have a presence at all in Little Rock this season as a result (for the first time since 1931) and will instead be fully confined to Razorback Stadium for all seven home games plus the spring scrimmage (for the first time ever).

It wasn’t too long ago where the Hogs were called in the state capital three or four times a year. That sadly is no longer the case now as a result of the league office putting a kibosh on things this spring.

Voice of Notre Dame Stadium to retire after 2020 season

By Bryan FischerFeb 22, 2020, 3:37 PM EST
It’s the end of an era at Notre Dame Stadium.

The longtime public address announcer at the famed cathedral of college football, Mike Collins, is stepping down after the 2020 season. The school confirmed the news on Friday.

“I told my wife, ‘If Fr. Ted (Hesburgh) can retire at 75, that’s good enough for me,’” Collins said in a statement. “There is no one reason, but I can walk out with my head held high, good health and be proud that I’ll be better for my last game than my first. I’ve always viewed myself as an ambassador of Our Lady’s University, not merely an employee of the athletics department. I was able to do that for the most prestigious institution in the world, which just happened to be my alma mater.”

Collins’ voice has been the soundtrack for Fighting Irish games under the watchful eye of Touchdown Jesus since 1982. His first game that season came in a win over Michigan that doubled as the first ever night game the stadium as well. 

The Pittsburgh native hasn’t stopped since then. Upon the conclusion of the team’s contest against Louisville on Nov. 21, 2020, Collins will have called 233 straight Notre Dame games at the stadium.

No word on how the university will about finding a new public address announcer for the venue but they did note plans to celebrate Collins’ tenure will be announced later this year. 

While it always is going to be hard to call it quits given how good a gig it is, at least Collins will be going out with a bang given the slate ND has this season. The home opener will be against Arkansas on Sept. 12 while traditional rivals like Stanford join ACC foes like Duke and Clemson in coming to South Bend later in the year. All those games will be broadcasted on NBC. 

Western Michigan is also on the docket for the Irish at home in addition to contests like playing Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and a season-opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. 

San Jose State taking home nearly $3 million for swapping USC with Georgia in 2021

By Bryan FischerFeb 22, 2020, 2:25 PM EST
When it comes to college football scheduling nowadays, you’re more likely to hear about a matchup between teams two decades from now than two years from now. Such is the nature of the beast as timetables get set so far in advance by athletic directors for some unexplainable reason. 

That’s what makes the recent news that Georgia and Clemson were going to be playing each other in 2021 so delightfully surprising. It was an unexpected move for the two regional rivals to get together in Charlotte for another non-conference game and it involved plenty of moving parts — and money — that all had to line up. In the end, everything did and both the Tigers and Bulldogs get a marquee matchup on the books.

As beneficial as the game should be for the two College Football Playoff contenders though, one Mountain West program really made out in the deal. To the tune of just under $3 million.

You see in order to make the openings work, Clemson had to buyout their game with Wyoming and Georgia needed to cancel their contract with San Jose State. The Spartans seemed to have no qualms with the arrangement because they collected a $1.8 million breakup fee. They then turned around in less than 48 hours and got a deal done for a game with USC, which had themselves found an opening by backing out of a date with an FCS opponent the same weekend.

Per The San Jose Mercury NewsJon Wilner, San Jose State will eventually collect $1.1 million from their Southern California rivals. Add that to the UGA breakup amount and the notoriously cash-strapped athletic department will net $2.9 million and save plenty more from not traveling cross-country in the new arrangement. 

“Facing USC in Los Angeles is a great opportunity for our student-athletes and fans,” Spartans AD Marie Tuite said in a release. “Southern California is an important footprint for us in recruiting and we’re very excited to add this game to our 2021 football schedule.

“I’d like to thank Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity for being transparent with us during the process… I’ve experienced the atmosphere in Athens on gameday and it’s a special place. Maybe one day in the future the Spartans will make the trip.”

While some fans of the program hope that to be true, those extra zeros in the SJSU bank account takes most of the sting out of missing out on some famous hedges. Who knows what the end result will be against USC in a few years but it’s probably safe to say that regardless of the scoreboard come Sept. 4, 2021, the Spartans got a pretty big win already.

Texas nearly doubled OC Mike Yurcich’s salary to lure him from Ohio State

By Bryan FischerFeb 22, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
Everything’s bigger in the state of Texas and that includes more than a few football contracts as well.

As noted by the Austin American Statesman’s Brain Davis, school regents in Austin are set to approve a slate of new contracts for Longhorns staff members following a number of changes made by Tom Herman this offseason. Among the biggest moves the embattled head coach made was undoubtedly saying goodbye to OC Tim Beck and eventually bringing in Mike Yurcich from Ohio State.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said in the wake of the move at the time that he didn’t want to lose Yurcich but that the money was a significant factor. We’ll say. 

It seems that UT will pay Yurcich $1.7 million over the next three seasons as part of his deal — roughly doubling what he was making at OSU. That was already a robust $950,000 in Columbus — among the top 30 coaches in the country in 2019 as is according to USA Today. 

That will make Yurcich, at least temporarily, the highest paid offensive coordinator in the country in 2020. Clemson OC Tony Elliott has a larger overall deal and will see his annual salary jump higher in 2021. Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian is expected to receive an amount bigger than either in the weeks ahead after agreeing to stay in Tuscaloosa and not become the head coach at Colorado.

Still, that’s quite the exclusive club Yurcich is joining just a few years removed from him coaching in the Division II ranks before he joined Big 12 rival Oklahoma State in 2013.

Interestingly, despite the massive salary Texas is paying, the school isn’t actually spending any more on their two new coordinators in 2020 than they did in 2019. Ex-DC Todd Orlando made roughly $1.7 million and Beck’s $800,000 salary is almost exactly what Chris Ash (who is also getting millions from Rutgers) will be taking home to run the Horns defense.

Other assistants who recently joined the staff are set to see some six-figure pay raises so it’s not all even from last year to this one.

If there’s any athletic department in the country who doesn’t bat an eye over it all though, it’s Texas.