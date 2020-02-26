When it comes to the latest portal post, pat yourself on the back if you had the Louisville football program as the latest to lose a player. Potentially.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, TreSean Smith announced that he has decided to transfer away from the Cardinals. “My Recruitment Is Open,” the defensive back wrote.

A Louisville football official subsequently confirmed that Smith’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Dear University of Louisville, Thank you ! ❤️🖤#CardinalForever #4 *My Recruitment Is Open* pic.twitter.com/KIRpfPtPTb — TreSean Smith (@Tre11Smith) February 25, 2020

A decision to enter does not necessarily mean that a player will leave his current program. What it does mean is that any school can contact that player without receiving permission from his current team.

Conversely, the university can strip the player of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.

Smith was a three-star member of the Louisville football Class of 2017. The Cincinnati product was the No. 27 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio.

In his first two seasons with Louisville football, Smith totaled 70 tackles and two interceptions. In August of last year, Smith was indefinitely suspended by then-first-year head coach Scott Satterfield. He did not record a statistic at all this past season.