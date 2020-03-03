Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, the K-State football boss is none too pleased with some of his players.

As we noted over the weekend, three Kansas State football players — running back Jacardia Wright and linebackers Nick Allen and DeMarrquese Hayes — were arrested in separate incidents. Both Allen and Hayes were arrested on one charge each of suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Wright, meanwhile, was arrested for failure to appear in connection to an earlier incident.

On top of that, two more K-State players were arrested Monday night. Linebacker Daniel Green was charged with possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. That same night, defensive back Wayne Jones (pictured) was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Chris Kleiman expressed extreme disappointment over the off-field developments.

“I am extremely disappointed in the poor choices made recently by some of our student-athletes,” the K-State head football coach stated. “We have high expectations within our program, and when those expectations are not met, there are consequences. The high standards and expectations within our football program will not change, and the character and integrity of the players on our team will not be compromised.”

According to the K-State release, “Klieman will handle all disciplinary action internally and have no further comment on the matter at this time.”

The most noteworthy name in the spate of arrests is Jones. This past season, the sophomore started all 13 games for K-State. He was fourth on the team in tackles with 57.

Last year, Green, also a sophomore, played in every game for the Wildcats.

Wright played in three games for the Wildcats in 2019 as a true freshman. He rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 22 rushing attempts.

Allen played in all 13 games for the Wildcats during his freshman season in 2019. He recorded two tackles as a reserve and special-teams contributor.

Last December, Hayes signed on as a member of the K-State Class of 2020.