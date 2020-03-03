Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coming off a second-straight successful season as the head of Nevada Wolf Pack football, Jay Norvell is being rewarded.

Nevada on Tuesday announced that it has reached an agreement with Norvell on a new five-year contract. The 56-year-old Norvell is now signed through the 2024 season.

Under the terms of the new deal, Norvell will average $625,000 annually in total compensation. This past season, Norvell was paid $500,000. According to the USA Today coaching salary database, that figure was 11th out of the Mountain West Conference head coaches listed. Only Air Force’s Troy Calhoun wasn’t listed in the database. Calhoun, incidentally, recently received a new deal as well.

Additionally, the school will boost the salary pool for the Wolf Pack’s assistant coaches by $250,000 beginning with the 2020 season.

“Jay has done a great job guiding our program and developing our student-athletes over the past three seasons,” said athletic director Doug Knuth. “Because of his leadership, there are a great many reasons to be excited about the trajectory of our program as the future of Wolf Pack football is bright.”

In three seasons with the MWC school, Norvell has gone 18-20. The past two seasons, however, the program has won 15 games. That’s the most wins in back-to-back seasons since they won 20 in 2010-11.

The Wolf Pack has also qualified for back-to-back bowl games.

“I am appreciative of the support of the program shown by University president Marc Johnson and athletics director Doug Knuth,” the Nevada Wolf Pack football head coach said in a statement said. “The commitment of higher compensation for our staff is an important piece of the further growth of our program. My family and I love living in Northern Nevada and I take great pride in being the head football coach at the University of Nevada. I’m excited for the future of our program!”