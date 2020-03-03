As it turns out, one player’s time as a member of the USF football program turned out to be a brief one. A very, very, very brief one.

In December of last year, Sione Tuitupou was one of seven 2020 recruits signed by USF football during the Early Signing Period. Tuitupou’s signing came days after Jeff Scott had officially replaced the dismissed Charlie Strong, who had recruited the defensive tackle.

Monday, it was reported by 247Sports.com that Tuitupou has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A USF football official wouldn’t rule out Tuitupou ultimately pulling his name from the portal, although nothing is guaranteed on that front.

As of yet, Tuitupou hasn’t addressed his status with the Bulls on his personal Twitter account. Tuitupou had already enrolled in classes at the university prior to his decision to at least consider a move on from USF football. However, as long as he has not attended a class at USF, Tuitupou would be able to take immediate eligibility with him to another FBS school.

A three-star 2020 signee, the 6-4, 290-pound Tuitupou was rated as the No. 22 defensive tackle in the country.

According to 247Sports.com, Tuitupou is the second player to leave the program since Scott took over. The new coach, though, has also added four transfers from Power Five schools.